5 Gourmet Foods We Can't Believe We Found At HomeGoods

HomeGoods is where we go to lose track of time in the candle aisle — not exactly where we would expect to find top-shelf olive oil or $8 saffron. But sometimes, the food section pulls out a surprise flex. On a recent trip to a HomeGoods in New York, we spotted five seriously gourmet items that made us do a double-take ... and then a quick Google search to confirm the price wasn't a misprint.

We scored the Sugarfina candy cubes that you usually see in luxury gift boxes, actual saffron from Spain (not the imposter stuff), smoked paprika, Greek olive oil in a bottle nice enough to leave on the counter, and shortbread cookies from Hawaii that taste like they were hand-delivered by someone in a lei. And much to our HomeGoods-loving delight, everything was under $20. In fact, most of it was under $10. Whether you're stocking a fancy pantry on a not-so-fancy budget or just like bragging about your finds, these are the goods worth grabbing before someone else does.