Starbucks Unveils Wicked-Inspired Drinks That Defy Expectations
Starbucks may be the go-to spot for all kinds of seasonal drink concoctions, but it's entering a whole new world to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie "Wicked." There is never any shortage of new drinks to try at the coffee chain, as evidenced by the Starbucks 2024 fall menu that we recently sampled, yet, until now, collaborations and special releases for films or TV shows — like Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab with SpongeBob SquarePants — hasn't been a specialty of the company. When it has done drink collaborations with other brands, it's mostly been an international affair, such as the Hello Kitty-inspired Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino that the coffee chain released in Asia this year. So, Starbucks' new partnership with Universal Pictures to release brand new drinks for the movie musical "Wicked" is another new frontier for the company in the U.S.
Starting on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Starbucks is launching two new "Wicked"-themed drinks and a line of drinkware and merchandise, which it says will "bring the film's themes of connection, belonging, and joy to life," according to a press release from the company. The drinks will be based on the movie's two stars, with a Pink Potion representing Ariana Grande's popular, privileged Glinda, and a green-topped Cold Brew for Cynthia Erivo's misunderstood green-skinned hero Elphaba. While the movie will not be coming out until November 22, the Starbucks "Wicked" drinks will only be available for an unspecified limited time, so fans may want to check them out early.
Starbucks is releasing drinks and merch for Glinda and Elphaba
The two Starbuck's "Wicked" drinks feature flavor combos as different as the movie's characters themselves. Glinda's Pink Potion is a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher that is shaken with coconut milk, ice, and freeze-dried dragonfruit. Then, the pink explosion that Starbucks' beverage developer Natalia Vasquez calls "as vibrant as Glinda herself" goes even further, getting topped with nondairy strawberry purée-infused cold foam and pink candy sprinkles. Meanwhile, in the West, Elphaba's Cold Brew is made with Starbucks' custom Cold Brew blend and sweet peppermint syrup. It's then topped with green nondairy matcha cold foam and matching candy sprinkles. Vasquez says the drink was "inspired by Elphaba's bold energy and stunning green skin."
While fans can grab the drinks in October, they'll have to wait a little longer for the new drinkware, with Starbucks' "Wicked" merchandise launching on November 7 in select stores. The lineup includes mugs, keychains, and special gift cards, but the standouts, as usual, are the tumblers and cold cups. There will be 12 different options, with some in pink color schemes, some in green, and some in both. The designs include a Glinda-inspired floral print tumbler, a pink glitter cold cup, and a glow-in-the-dark green and black cold cup with a "Defy Gravity" print. There will also be Emerald City-inspired cups with green metallic and gemstone designs. The drinkware will range from $27.95 to $34.95 depending on the design. So, whether you're a Glinda or an Elphaba, there will be both a drink and a cup for you at Starbucks.