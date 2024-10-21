Starbucks Unveils Wicked-Inspired Drinks That Defy Expectations

Starbucks may be the go-to spot for all kinds of seasonal drink concoctions, but it's entering a whole new world to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie "Wicked." There is never any shortage of new drinks to try at the coffee chain, as evidenced by the Starbucks 2024 fall menu that we recently sampled, yet, until now, collaborations and special releases for films or TV shows — like Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab with SpongeBob SquarePants — hasn't been a specialty of the company. When it has done drink collaborations with other brands, it's mostly been an international affair, such as the Hello Kitty-inspired Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino that the coffee chain released in Asia this year. So, Starbucks' new partnership with Universal Pictures to release brand new drinks for the movie musical "Wicked" is another new frontier for the company in the U.S.

Starting on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Starbucks is launching two new "Wicked"-themed drinks and a line of drinkware and merchandise, which it says will "bring the film's themes of connection, belonging, and joy to life," according to a press release from the company. The drinks will be based on the movie's two stars, with a Pink Potion representing Ariana Grande's popular, privileged Glinda, and a green-topped Cold Brew for Cynthia Erivo's misunderstood green-skinned hero Elphaba. While the movie will not be coming out until November 22, the Starbucks "Wicked" drinks will only be available for an unspecified limited time, so fans may want to check them out early.