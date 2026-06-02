The Major Baking Company That Owned Burger King From 1967 To 1988

In 1967, Burger King was the third-largest fast food chain in America with an eye on taking the number two spot behind McDonald's. Pillsbury, the company most famous for crescent rolls and a Doughboy mascot, bought the chain for $18 million. That's nearly $180 million in 2026. According to Kantar, Burger King's brand value was about $7.7 billion in 2023. At the time, Pillsbury made what seemed like a good investment. However, the company lost control of Burger King in a hostile takeover by Grand Metropolitan in 1988.

Burger King was founded in 1954 and introduced its famous Whopper in 1957. When Pillsbury took over, there were 274 Burger King locations across the country. By 1981, it had over 3,000 locations and had bumped up to second place in the fast food world. By 1989, there were over 5,300 locations in America.

The franchise appeared to be performing well in the early 1980s, but within a few years, franchisees were expressing unhappiness with how Pillsbury ran the company. "Burger King is a strong restaurant concept that has survived in spite of itself, in spite of bad promotions, poor marketing strategies, inconsistent operations and shoddy management," one franchisee told the New York Times in 1988. In 2012, another New York Times article stated Pillsbury "didn't have a clue about how to run a restaurant chain."

Burger King franchisees were expressing dissatisfaction with Pillsbury as Grand Metropolitan was trying to buy the parent company out. Pillsbury resisted, but in the end, Grand Metropolitan won, acquiring Burger King in the process.