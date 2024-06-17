The History Of Burger King's Famous Whopper Starts Before The Big Mac

The rivalry between Burger King and. McDonald's is a tale as old as time. Slinging a nearly identical breed of American fare, the two fast-food giants have unsurprisingly gone head-to-head for decades, and in every way imaginable. From menu items and rewards programs to price points and technology innovations, the chains teeter-totter back and forth in terms of who is excelling in each business facet. But, one area where his majesty the King will forever triumph is the release date of his world-famous signature burger.

Although the restaurants opened within a year of each other — with Burger King in 1954 and McDonald's officially in 1955 — Burger King introduced its iconic Whopper in 1957, 10 years ahead of the Big Mac. The burger was originally dreamed up by BK co-founder Jim McLamore in order to give customers a bigger, meatier option with quarter-pound patties between each bun.

It's easy to look at the timeline and assume the Big Mac was cooked up in response to the wildly successful Whopper. According to former McDonald's CEO and driving force Ray Kroc, this is the reality. In his autobiography, Kroc shared that the sandwich was in fact created because the company feared the Whopper. However, the creator of the Big Mac, Jim Delligatti, is said to have been alternatively inspired by a double-decker burger from a different competing chain — Big Boy. Unfortunately, we may never know the whole, juicy truth.