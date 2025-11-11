In The Mid-'80s, Burger King's Worst-Ever Ad Campaign Sent Customers Looking For Herb

Would you go to Burger King for a chance to win a million dollars? In the 1980s, Burger King was banking on the idea that you would, and so would a lot of other people. The chain decided it needed a new gimmick to compete with both McDonald's and Wendy's, which were riding high on their own popular ad campaigns at the time. Burger King came up with the idea of Herb. If you found him, you had a chance to win big bucks. At the very least, you could get a $0.99 Whopper if you told employees you weren't Herb — that's probably one fact you didn't know about the Whopper.

If you're already a bit confused, well, that makes sense. The ad campaign was ill-conceived from the start. Burger King started running print ads before airing commercials. These ads were ominous and just said things like "What are you waiting for, Herb?" Devoid of context, these ads made no sense and did very little to drum up business (although actual guys named Herb probably didn't love it). But Burger King was trying to build a narrative here, and, in some ways, this was an early attempt at viral marketing, something better left to Taco Bell these days.

Eventually, TV spots showed Herb's parents and friends, focused on the idea that Herb had never eaten at Burger King before. The campaign officially kicked off with the notion that Herb would visit various Burger King chains across the country. If you found him at one, you would win $5,000, with everyone in the restaurant getting the chance to win a million dollars if they played into the craze.