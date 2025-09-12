What Chains Like Taco Bell Really Do To Create Viral Menu Items Like The Crunchwrap
Every fast food chain has its iconic menu items, but Taco Bell is one of the leaders when it comes to creative bites with memorable names and wild flavors. The chain, which operates over 8,000 locations nationwide, has several claims to fame. The Doritos Locos Taco, Baja Blast, and Crunchwrap Supreme are a few notable hits, with the latter still inspiring social media fervor and homemade tribute recipes two decades after its debut. To find out how the Bell keeps ringing in successes, Tasting Table spoke with a Taco Bell spokesperson to learn what makes its menu items go viral.
While some of its Mexican-inspired treats sound like they were dreamed up by a hungry college kid, Taco Bell's recipe development process is highly precise. Its 60-person food innovation team consists of chefs, food scientists, packaging and mechanical engineers, and nutritionists. Collectively, the group generates hundreds of ideas for menu items year-round, taking "inspiration from a mix of fan feedback, social conversations, and culinary trend-watching," the spokesperson said in an exclusive interview.
"There isn't a guaranteed recipe for making something go viral, but [...] we stay closely tuned to what our fans crave, especially with Gen Z," the spokesperson said. They added that new ideas should feel "fresh and built for the moment," and named Taco Bell's spinoff Live Más Cafe as an example. The cafes focus primarily on specialty beverages, taking advantage of Gen Z's love of tricked-out coffee drinks. Originally debuting in Chula Vista, California, 30 new locations are set to open by the end of 2025. And given Gen Z's obsession with the aughts, it's no surprise that Taco Bell is releasing an old-school Y2K menu in September of 2025.
What Taco Bell looks for in the perfect menu item
Not every dish dreamed up by Taco Bell makes it into a brown paper bag on your car seat. According to the company's spokesperson, only 60 to 80 concepts per year undergo testing at select restaurants. When considering if a dish should debut nationally, feedback and scalability are huge concerns. "Every new item we develop must consistently deliver on craveability and value [...] We rigorously test ingredients, flavors, and formats to strike the right balance between bold innovation and operational feasibility," the spokesperson explained.
Taco Bell is equally choosy about its crossover items with other brands, like the Tajín Crunchy Taco, as well as celebrity endorsements. "Collaborations with celebrities and brands bring a unique creative energy to our innovation process, but what sets them apart is authenticity," the spokesperson said. "We partner with those who genuinely love the brand." Just look at Dolly Parton, who has a go-to order at Taco Bell and starred in an ad campaign for the chain's Mexican pizza.
So, once a new item hits the menu, how does Taco Bell measure its success? "Fans sell out a product within days, light up social media and even kickstart campaigns to bring them back," the spokesperson said. The company also uses best-selling items as a basis for most of its new ideas. With customer opinion held in such high regard, it's no wonder why Taco Bell is one of the food brands with the most devoted fans.