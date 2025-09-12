What Chains Like Taco Bell Really Do To Create Viral Menu Items Like The Crunchwrap

Every fast food chain has its iconic menu items, but Taco Bell is one of the leaders when it comes to creative bites with memorable names and wild flavors. The chain, which operates over 8,000 locations nationwide, has several claims to fame. The Doritos Locos Taco, Baja Blast, and Crunchwrap Supreme are a few notable hits, with the latter still inspiring social media fervor and homemade tribute recipes two decades after its debut. To find out how the Bell keeps ringing in successes, Tasting Table spoke with a Taco Bell spokesperson to learn what makes its menu items go viral.

While some of its Mexican-inspired treats sound like they were dreamed up by a hungry college kid, Taco Bell's recipe development process is highly precise. Its 60-person food innovation team consists of chefs, food scientists, packaging and mechanical engineers, and nutritionists. Collectively, the group generates hundreds of ideas for menu items year-round, taking "inspiration from a mix of fan feedback, social conversations, and culinary trend-watching," the spokesperson said in an exclusive interview.

"There isn't a guaranteed recipe for making something go viral, but [...] we stay closely tuned to what our fans crave, especially with Gen Z," the spokesperson said. They added that new ideas should feel "fresh and built for the moment," and named Taco Bell's spinoff Live Más Cafe as an example. The cafes focus primarily on specialty beverages, taking advantage of Gen Z's love of tricked-out coffee drinks. Originally debuting in Chula Vista, California, 30 new locations are set to open by the end of 2025. And given Gen Z's obsession with the aughts, it's no surprise that Taco Bell is releasing an old-school Y2K menu in September of 2025.