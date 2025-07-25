These 15 Food Brands Have Some Of The Most Devoted Fans
Whether it's movies, sports teams, pop stars, or whatever else people are drawn to, superfans come in all shapes and forms. There are even devoted fans to food brands — and you might be one yourself. Do you have a specific grocery store brand that you absolutely must get a certain food item from? Is there a brand of cookies that you wouldn't dream of replacing with anything else? Are you absolutely loyal to one fast food chain? These loyalties to food brands are more common than you might think.
Some fandoms are more subdued, and generally show their love and support by buying the brand's products. Others are a lot more vocal about their support — from wearing merchandise for the food brand, visiting special locations related to the brand, or even sporting tattoos with the brand logo. If you're curious to see which food brands have the most devoted fans, keep reading.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a unique type of grocery store because most of its in-store products come from its own brand. The products sold there can't be sold anywhere else, and many of the food items are incredibly unique. It's been open since 1967, and has over 600 locations in the U.S. as of 2025. It's not uncommon to visit a Trader Joe's and see a giant line of people snaked throughout the store — a clear sign of the food brand's devoted fans.
Even though they have to shop for their groceries while in line at times, people endure the chaos for Trader Joe's. After all, they love the products because the prices are affordable and the staff is notoriously kind. Of course, if you're ever on the food side of TikTok, you've most likely seen videos of people sharing their own hauls of delicious snacks from Trader Joe's. With millions of videos on the app in this vein, the devotion is clear.
Another item fans of Trader Joe's love are its small-sized tote bags. In fact, hundreds of customers have been known to line up outside the store when a new batch of bags is released — because they sell out within hours. Clearly, whether Trader Joe's loyalists want food or merchandise, they're willing to wait it out.
Chick-fil-A
If you know someone who loves Chick-fil-A, you likely know they're incredibly loyal to the fast food chain. With over 2 million followers on Instagram as of July 2025, Chick-fil-A is incredibly popular socially. While fans love the brand for its menu items like the spicy chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and lemonade, there is much more to what meets the eye. It's very well known that the Chick-fil-A employees are incredibly kind, even saying "my pleasure" as opposed to "you're welcome" when speaking with customers. The employees also tend to be trained very well, not understaffed, and are paid well — because happy employees churn out loyal customers.
Alison Storm, a super fan of Chick-fil-A who created her own podcast about the brand titled My Pleasure: The Unofficial Chick-fil-A podcast, has spoken fondly about her devotion to the fandom. She has hosted her husband's birthday parties at the restaurant, has scrapbooked her child's first taste of the iconic Chick-fil-A nugget, and dressed as the chain's cow mascot for free chicken sandwiches. Her podcast shares stories of other fan's personal stories, as well, that are heartwarming, fun, and show how the brand has impacted their lives.
Ben & Jerry's
Considered one of the most popular ice cream brands in the world, Ben & Jerry's has been around since 1978. It has both in-person ice cream shops as well as pints that are sold in grocery stores, and fans go crazy for both.
One of the biggest draws to the Ben & Jerry's brand is its incredibly unique ice cream flavors. The ice creams tend to be mixed with various types of cookies, fudges, flavor swirls, chunks of food, and more. Fans become loyal to classic flavors, but they get equally excited for special releases, as well.
Interestingly enough, Ben & Jerry's isn't just popular for its flavors, but for its stance on social issues, as well. The company is very clear on its support of the LGBTQ+ community, racial justice, fair trade, climate justice, and more. It has even come out with special flavors to represent these causes. Because of this, fans are even more loyal to the brand. With such a big fanbase, there is a Flavor Fanatics club, which allows loyal customers to gain rewards with each purchase.
Doritos
Doritos is a chip brand that's found in countries throughout the world. First sold in 1966, there's been a constant ebb and flow of various Dorito flavors released over the years. While classics like Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch are always available, the brand has also introduced fun new flavors throughout the years, such as Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch or Sizzlin' Cheese Burger.
On Reddit, there's a goldmine of information for fans who want to learn more about these flavors, including where and when certain ones will be released. This also provides a space for devoted customers to bond over their love of the food brand's various chip flavors.
Another thing that keeps fans hooked with the Doritos brand is its connection to its fans. From 2006 through 2016, as well as in 2025, Doritos created a campaign to let fans create their own Super Bowl ads. The winner even got tickets to the Super Bowl, a cash prize, and of course — their commercial was aired during the game. This helped devotees bond with each other, while further increasing the brand's overall popularity.
Aldi
Aldi is grocery store chain that's always focused on providing low prices for its customers. Similar to Trader Joe's, Aldi sells a large variety of items that come from its own exclusive brands. Of course, if you're a frequent Instagram or TikTok scroller, you may have seen the popular hashtag – #AldiFinds – which is where fans share items they find in the store, detailed reviews, and price points.
Thousands of videos on social media compare shopping at Aldi to other popular budget grocery stores like Walmart and Kroger, with Aldi often praised. For both the prices and the quality of the food that customers seem to be pleased with, Aldi fans tend to make shopping there not only a priority, but a lifestyle.
Over on Reddit, Aldi is an incredibly popular topic. Fans on the subreddit for Aldi generally discuss their ratings of new products, hauls of their favorite items, and updates about new locations. The site is so popular that it's actually in Reddit's top 1% of subreddits as of this writing, meaning it has some of the highest volume of visitors and commenters on the website.
Dunkin'
Dunkin' is a fast food coffee and donut chain that's most popular in the U.S. Although its tagline is "American runs on Dunkin'," it can be found in over 40 global markets as of July 2025. Of course, Dunkin' famously tends to be the default group breakfast or party snack around the U.S. Is your child having a birthday celebration in school? Send them in with a box of Dunkin' Munchkins. Want to show appreciation for your team at work? Bring in the iconic donut box filled with a variety of flavors.
Beyond its day to day popularity among customers, Dunkin' fans show their love in other ways, too. On Facebook, the brand has over 16 million followers as of this writing, and there's even special merchandise that includes sweatshirts, pajamas, phone cases, mugs, and more. Many celebrities have also shared their devotion to Dunkin'. Charlie D'Amelio, who is the most followed TikToker in the world, even had a Dunkin' drink named after her once the brand recognized what a devoted fan she was.
Oreo
There's only one cookie in the world recognized by the Guinness Book Of World Records as the best selling cookie — and that would be the Oreo. Sold in the U.S. for more than a century, you might have noticed there aren't many other cookie brands that successfully make a similar cookie in the style of an Oreo. In other words, Oreos are a unique type of cookie that simply can't be replicated.
Fans of the brand love Oreo for its original flavor, as well as its seasonal or special flavors that are released each year. Some people might consider Oreo to have a cult following, though we'd argue that most of America falls into this category. On a Reddit thread, people have shared they love the cookie for its distinct flavor, and for it's deep connection to American culture. It's also available in other countries around the world — and in even more unique flavors. More than that, fans often make other desserts with Oreos themselves, making the cookie's uses go far beyond just snacking on a cookie.
McDonald's
Most people in the world have at least heard of McDonald's. With close to 40,000 locations in over 100 countries as of July 2025, it's the number one fast food chain in the world — and it has the diehard fans to prove it. While there are other fast food restaurants that sell similar items on its menu, those that love McDonald's will always choose it over others — mainly because of its consistency in food quality, nostalgia, and affordability.
Fans show their love for the food brand by sporting the company's merchandise – including silly socks, T-shirts, and hats — or by posting about their favorite meals on social media. Virtually every single hour of every single day, there's a post made by someone showing their McDonald's meal of the day. The reach for this brand goes far, and the devotion is strong.
Furthermore, the corporate side of McDonald's has shown its love and appreciation for its devoted customers, even releasing a direct letter to fans in 2024 sharing its commitment to keeping the brand affordable (which has always been one of the main selling points).
Hershey's
Many people can't think about the famous Hershey's Kisses without hearing the tune of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" — and that's because of the brand's famous Christmas commercial which has aired in different varieties every year since 1989. With a combination of genius marketing and widely loved products, the Hershey's brand has an incredibly devoted fan base. It was even reported that in 2024, Hershey's was the highest consumed chocolate brand in the entirety of the United States.
With tons of flavor iterations within its famous range of Hershey's Kisses and milk chocolate bars, devoted fans always have something new and exciting to look forward to. Then again, they can depend on the classic plain flavors to indulge, as well. There's even a Hershey's Theme Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where you can meet life-size mascots of chocolate bars and experience an entire chocolate-themed world. Fans of Hershey's can also look forward to the food brand's very own movie coming out in 2026.
Pillsbury
Pillsbury is a brand that has dominated the baking genre in grocery stores. Specifically, it sells popular refrigerated dough products like its famous Pillsbury crescent rolls, cinnamon buns, and cookies. Fans love the convenience and dependability of the brand, and also love the nostalgia of it, as well, having been in operation since 1869.
Of course, one of the most iconic draws of this brand is its mascot: the Pillsbury Dough Boy. Every single year, new commercials come out featuring the Dough Boy getting up to some sort of antics. It brings fans in by giving a face to the brand, and the mascot has even been featured as a balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Facebook, Pillsbury has over 4 million followers as of July 2025, and on TikTok, there are thousands of videos where people share themselves using different products. Whether they're trying a new item, making a classic, or creating their own recipe with Pillsbury items, fans love to connect over the delicious baked goods.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is in a league of its own when it comes to fast food, selling Mexican inspired cuisine. It's considered the first fast food chain to sell this popular cuisine, and is available in 25 different countries and close to 10,000 locations as of this writing. On social media, Taco Bell hits it big time, with over 17 million followers (and counting) across all of its social media platforms. The brand tends to stay relevant with social media trends, too, which helps keep younger fans more engaged.
Taco Bell is also constantly adding new and exciting things to its menu, while keeping its many long-loved items on as staples. From the famous Crunchwrap Supreme to a standard crunchy taco, customers know they can depend on a classic at any time. Taco Bell is also known for incorporating fun new drinks to the menu, like an entire line of Mexican-inspired beverages called Refrescas.
Additionally, the fast food chain has been known to feature many of its loyal customers in advertising. In 2025, Taco Bell released a commercial that starred the brand's fans, and stated "fans make Taco Bell Taco Bell, not the celebrities." Apparently, 3,000 people showed up to try to get featured in the commercial, with 400 making the final cut.
Crumbl
Freshly baked cookie chain restaurants have become more popular over the years, with Crumbl coming into the scene in 2017. This chain has been rapidly increasing its sales, which surely has to do with its strong fan base. Incredibly popular with Gen Z and Millenials, Crumbl is popularly seen all over social media.
On TikTok alone, Crumbl has 10.5 million followers as of July 2025 – which is a pretty impressive number for a brand on the platform. If you search "Crumbl" on TikTok, your screen will be filled with customers holding the infamous pink box, filled with a variety of cookies. These videos are a trend itself, where fans taste the Crumbl cookies of the week; after all, the brand has created a rotating menu that features six different updated or new cookies each and every week.
Not only are the flavors always incredibly unique and interesting, but the constant change from week to week draws fans in even more. Along with its strong social media presence, Crumbl has made the perfect recipe for a loyal fan base.
In-N-Out
In-N-Out burger is mainly located on the U.S. West Coast — although most people around the country have heard of the famous fast food joint. The chain first opened in 1948, and it quickly took off after. Now, there are over 400 locations which are scattered throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. Although this may seem like a small number — especially compared to other brands in this article — the popularity and fanbase of In-N-Out is anything but small.
On Facebook, In-N-Out has 2.7 million followers, and nearly a million on Instagram. Beyond that, there are countless Facebook fan pages and Reddit threads where fans come together to discuss their favorite menu items, locations, and food combinations. Considering the fact that the fans who have visited In-N-Out are so vocal about their love of the chain, this makes In-N-Out a must-see spot for people who aren't lucky enough to live close to one. It's almost a right of passage for first-time California visitors to enjoy an In-N-Out meal as a part of their sight-seeing.
Pizza Hut
While there are many pizza chains that have loyal and devoted fans, Pizza Hut sticks out as the pizza brand with the most social media followers across all platforms as of this writing. This well-loved chain has been open since 1958, and currently has more than 16,000 locations in over 100 countries. The brand claims it always focuses on making high quality pizza and providing great customer service, which has likely helped it earn many devoted customers.
On Reddit, fans are constantly talking about all things Pizza Hut. Posts include people talking about exciting deals offered by the company, new products on the menu, and restaurant decor revamps. In other words, the fans pay attention to every single thing the company does. One fan even shared a Pizza Hut chandelier that they installed in their own dining room, showing their love of the brand goes beyond the food. Speaking of the chandelier, this is actually a popular symbol of the brand for fans — so much so that multiple people have even gotten it tattooed on their bodies. That brings one's pizza fandom to a whole new level.
M&M's
When it comes to food brands with devoted fans, we simply couldn't leave out the classic M&M's. Debuting in the 1940's, the delicious chocolate bites have steadily grown in popularity over the years, which makes sense. After all, one thing that initially drew people to the brand was the marketing. In 1954, M&M's introduced animated characters, which would soon become an iconic visual to the candy itself.
Gracing candy packages, TV screens, and billboards, the food brand seems to release new commercials starring these silly personified M&M's every single year (regardless of the month or season). This has helped make fans love the brand both for its tasty treats and its personality, as well. Some fans have even gotten the M&M's characters tattooed on their body.
There's also an M&M's Fun Club, which rewards loyal fans with branded merchandise, discounts on the candy itself, and chances to win contests. If you want to experience the fandom in real life, you can head to the famous M&M's store that's located in Times Square n New York City, too. This store is three levels, and has just about any M&M's product you could hope for.