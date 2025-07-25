These 15 Food Brands Have Some Of The Most Devoted Fans

Trader Joe's is a unique type of grocery store because most of its in-store products come from its own brand. The products sold there can't be sold anywhere else, and many of the food items are incredibly unique. It's been open since 1967, and has over 600 locations in the U.S. as of 2025. It's not uncommon to visit a Trader Joe's and see a giant line of people snaked throughout the store — a clear sign of the food brand's devoted fans.

Even though they have to shop for their groceries while in line at times, people endure the chaos for Trader Joe's. After all, they love the products because the prices are affordable and the staff is notoriously kind. Of course, if you're ever on the food side of TikTok, you've most likely seen videos of people sharing their own hauls of delicious snacks from Trader Joe's. With millions of videos on the app in this vein, the devotion is clear.

Another item fans of Trader Joe's love are its small-sized tote bags. In fact, hundreds of customers have been known to line up outside the store when a new batch of bags is released — because they sell out within hours. Clearly, whether Trader Joe's loyalists want food or merchandise, they're willing to wait it out.