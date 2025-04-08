Hershey's Chocolate Is Getting Its Own Movie By The Mean Girls Director - Here's What It's About

The past decade of food movies has seen a trend towards brand-name stories like "The Founder" or "Flamin' Hot," and now, the newest Hollywood production is taking on one of the biggest names in American sweets: Hershey's. According to Variety, the production, which currently carries the straightforward name "Hershey," will be a biopic covering the real life story of founder Milton Hershey and his wife Catherine, played by Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario. The movie will be directed by Mark Waters, who is best known for directing the 2004 "Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday," and the Netflix film "Mother of the Bride." The movie is set to begin filming on location in Hershey's home state of Pennsylvania and is currently scheduled for a 2026 release.

While Hershey's is obviously best known for its chocolate bars and products like Hershey's Kisses, the movie is less about the founding of the company than what came afterwards. The centerpiece of the story will be the relationship between Milton and Catherine and how it inspired the couple to found the Milton Hershey School, which provided free education to underprivileged children or the era and which still endures to this day as one of the largest education trusts in the country. Waters told Variety that the story was inspired by the idea of visionaries "who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now."