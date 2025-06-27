Review: I Tried Taco Bell's New Refrescas And There's One Flavor You Need To Order

There are many popular food chains to get delicious drinks from, whether you're in the mood for a fast food iced tea, craving a quick cup of coffee, or want something more innovative or exciting. Now, when it comes to Taco Bell, many people immediately think of their favorite food items on the menu. It's mainly known for its delicious Crunchwraps, burritos, and quesadillas. What many people don't realize, however, is that it can be a great spot for a delicious drink. One of Taco Bell's most famous beverages is the Baja Blast, which is a special flavor of Mountain Dew. That drink was launched in 2004, and since then, Taco Bell has come out with many different types of drinks to add to its menu. Some are soda-like or refreshing fruity-type waters, while others are frozen and filled with flavor.

In June 2025, six new beverages were added to Taco Bell's menu: Three flavors of Agua Refrescas, two flavors of Rockstar Energy Refrescas, and one flavor of the Refresca Freeze. I was able to taste-test each flavor, and will give you the full details on which of these drinks you should get and which to avoid.