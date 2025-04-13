The Ancient Roots Of Mexico's Refreshing Agua Fresca Drink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mexico is famous for some pretty incredible drinks — like tequila and mezcal along with the countless cocktails they inspire. However a drink that's just as beloved in Mexico is the nonalcoholic and utterly refreshing agua fresca. Meaning "fresh water" in Spanish, agua fresca is a fruit, flower, seed, or grain-infused and sweetened water blended with ice. While they're now ubiquitous around Mexico and growingly popular in the U.S., agua fresca drinks have ancient roots, originating during the Aztec empire.

The Aztec empire presided over what is now Mexico City, located in the center of Mexico with a veritable bread basket of fruit, vegetables, and grains. The Aztec people prepared the first agua fresca drinks from fruit and flowers they collected as they traveled in canoes along the rivers and canals that flowed through Tenochtitlán. They would muddle the fruits and flowers together and add water to satiate their thirst as they paddled. It has also been surmised that the first aguas frescas were cooled with the ice from the dormant volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl. When the conquistadors brought sugar cane and Old World crops like hibiscus, tamarind, cinnamon, rice, and barley to Mexico, agua fresca drinks became sweeter and more diverse. Centuries later, aguas frescas are sold by street vendors and in paleterias or popsicle shops on every street corner around Mexico. Most Mexican "comida corrida" restaurants likewise offer a selection of aguas frescas as part of their daily menu.