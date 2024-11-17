Super Refreshing Agua De Melon Recipe

Somewhere between a juice and a smoothie lies this refreshing agua de melon drink. It's perfect for refueling the body with hydration and nutrition, while experiencing one of the many vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine. With a short line up of ingredients it's easy to whip up this drink for brunch, a day at the beach, a visit to the pool, or a festive family gathering. This frothy beverage takes advantage of ripe and juicy cantaloupe along with just the right amount of sugar to bring up the sweetness level to perfection. Tangy lime balances out the flavors and fresh mint adds that touch of freshness.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Fruit has a high water content and is bursting with hydration. I love using whole foods to provide hydration along with the vitamins and minerals they supply." Also, it certainly doesn't help that this fruity beverage happens to taste so good, with just a little bit of added sugar to help bring things to a perfectly sweet, balanced juice.