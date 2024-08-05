14 Rita's Italian Ice Flavors, Ranked

When looking for a warm weather treat, one might look for the country's best soft serve or the perfect watermelon recipe to ring in the season — but there are many who would argue that the end-all-be-all summer treat is Italian ice. Italian ice is a time-modified version of Sicilian granita, an ice-based dessert brought to the country by immigrants. Most people can recognize it as a bed of finely shaved ice covered in flavoring. It's largely dairy-free, but there are some flavors that incorporate some creamy ingredients, too. One of the most popular places to get some of the treat is at Rita's Italian Ice, so I thought it was only appropriate to rank its flavors and provide some insight into the best ones available.

In order to do so, and to do so honestly, I conducted personal taste tests of all the flavors ranked here. My criteria primarily focused on the perceived quality of the flavor. Was it too cloying? Too tart? Too subtle? If it was based on another product, like a candy brand, how representative was its actual flavor? These were the guiding thoughts as I ate my way through Italian ice galore at this popular chain.