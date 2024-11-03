15 Energy Drink Brands That Aren't Red Bull, Ranked

The energy drink market has exploded into a nearly $23-billion industry in the U.S. alone (via Grand View Research). The array of beverages on the shelves of modern-day grocery and convenience store shelves indicates the sheer size and popularity of energy drinks. These stimulating beverages, which have now stretched into entire cooler cases, show no signs of loosening their grip on American consumers. However, the landscape, cans, and even ingredients have undergone a considerable glow-up since their dawn. Red Bull and its ever-expanding family of flavors remains the industry standard despite encroaching competition from other brands.

For years, I've considered myself a closeted energy drink enthusiast, but I recently went public with my love of carbonated, pep-inducing drinks. But finding, let alone ranking and reviewing, a handful of other energy drink brands that could rival Red Bull was a daunting task. I cracked open several different energy-laden beverages and ranked them primarily based on their flavor. Whenever possible, I reached for the brand's original offering, but used lemon-lime (my usual go-to) or anything under the citrus umbrella as a surrogate when possible.