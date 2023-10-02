We Ranked Every Celsius Flavor From Worst To Best

In a world of popular energy drink brands like Monster, Red Bull, and Body Armor, Celsius stands alone. Its 12-ounce cans are slender and low-profile, making them the perfect companion for walking to class, grabbing from a gas station on the way to work, or sipping in the gym before a workout. Each one is filled with 200 milligrams of caffeine (the same as two cups of coffee) derived from green tea and guarana extract. The brand touts the former's other health benefits, including antioxidants, vitamins, and metabolism-boosting compounds. In addition, the flavors are all sugar-free, vegan, gluten-free, and derived from sucralose, which is a low-calorie alternative to aspartame.

We've taken the time to carefully rank every Celsius flavor based on how accurate the name of the beverage was to the flavors present, how refreshing the taste was on the palate, and what the drink was missing to make it a more well-rounded sipping experience. Considering that every flavor we reviewed had the same nutritional profile with around 10 calories a can, we did not rank each on their dietary components. Here are the flavors that supercharged our workout and the ones that failed to PR.