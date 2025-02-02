9 Interesting Facts About Taco Bell That You Didn't Know Already

Whether you're on a cross-country road trip, hangry for late-night munchies, or just hopping in the drive-thru line on your way home from work, nothing quite hits the spot like Taco Bell. Established in 1962 by entrepreneur Glen Bell before going public in 1970, Taco Bell's popularity (and number of locations) has ballooned over the last 60 years. It's now the largest Mexican-inspired fast food chain in the world, with around 8,000 locations serving up chalupas, crunchy tacos, and crunchwrap supremes to hungry patrons in over 30 countries and territories.

Advertisement

Taco Bell has had some truly epic moments throughout its history, from introducing the world to gorditas (bless) to sponsoring the very first X Games. The chain is known to have an incredibly savvy marketing team responsible for some memorable publicity stunts, like partnering with Forever 21 to celebrate its 60th anniversary and launching Taco Bell Cantina, an outpost in Vegas with a special menu, upscale design, and nightclub vibes. While many of the company's victories have been well noted by the public, there's a lot that's gone down throughout its history that only Taco Bell superfans know about. Curious about what secrets lurk in the corners of everyone's favorite nacho fries-slingin' fast food chain? Here are 13 little-known factoids certain to blow your mind.

Advertisement