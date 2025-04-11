There are few simpler pleasures in life than a diet soda and a bag of Doritos. They're my go-to road trip fuel, and I would venture to say that out of all the chip brands out there, Doritos may be the hardest to dislike. The brand has nailed the consistency of its chip, so you'll never have to worry about any of your chips breaking as you scoop them into a dip. Doritos are also versatile — meaning you can forego the dip and just eat them straight from the bag if you prefer. Pair these qualities with tons of different flavors to choose from, and you've got a shoo-in for any tailgate, pantry shelf, or late-night snacking affair.

Doritos' flavors are the reason we're meeting here today, dear reader. Everyone has their favorite bag of Doritos, and unless you regularly venture outside of your comfort zone and pick up a different one from time to time, you may be missing out on the full scope of Doritos' offerings. I put my personal chip bias aside to sample every flavor I could find at my local Walmart before ranking them from worst to best. The primary basis for my ranking is simple: Not only did the "best Doritos" have to have a great flavor balance, but each also had to make me want to eat more of them.