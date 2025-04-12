12 Mouth-Watering Dessert Recipes For Oreo Lovers To Try

Oreo cookies. The perfect combination of chocolate and cream. If you're one of the many people who can't get enough of the sweet, chocolatey goodness contained in each of these cookies, then you'll be thrilled to discover new ways to enjoy them. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with eating a few Oreos by themselves (provided you twist them, of course), incorporating them into a cheesecake, pie, cake, or other dessert can really elevate the flavor.

We've rounded up a list of some of our favorite recipes that call for Oreos — or allow you to combine ingredients in such a way that mimics the taste. Oreos are also one of the food items that is surprisingly dairy-free (though they may have had potential cross-contact with milk), so many of these recipes could be a good option to serve to dairy-free friends and family (perhaps with some modifications, such as using lactose-free milk or heavy cream). And, if you're gluten-free, you can still get in on the fun by choosing gluten-free Oreos for these recipes.