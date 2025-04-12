12 Mouth-Watering Dessert Recipes For Oreo Lovers To Try
Oreo cookies. The perfect combination of chocolate and cream. If you're one of the many people who can't get enough of the sweet, chocolatey goodness contained in each of these cookies, then you'll be thrilled to discover new ways to enjoy them. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with eating a few Oreos by themselves (provided you twist them, of course), incorporating them into a cheesecake, pie, cake, or other dessert can really elevate the flavor.
We've rounded up a list of some of our favorite recipes that call for Oreos — or allow you to combine ingredients in such a way that mimics the taste. Oreos are also one of the food items that is surprisingly dairy-free (though they may have had potential cross-contact with milk), so many of these recipes could be a good option to serve to dairy-free friends and family (perhaps with some modifications, such as using lactose-free milk or heavy cream). And, if you're gluten-free, you can still get in on the fun by choosing gluten-free Oreos for these recipes.
Oreo Mug Cake
This Oreo mug cake recipe is quick and easy to make, allowing you to indulge whenever the craving strikes. Unlike most other mug cake recipes, which call for a base of flour, cake mix, sugar, and/or cocoa powder, this recipe uses pulverized Oreos as the "cake." You'll need a food processor to break the cookies into bits until they have a fine and grainy consistency. Then, all you need is a mug and some milk. Combine the Oreo powder with the milk, pop it into the microwave for a little over a minute, and your dessert is ready. If desired, you can make it fancier with the addition of some whipped cream, ice cream, or more crushed Oreo goodness, but if you can't wait and want to dig in, we won't judge. Another benefit of this recipe is that it allows you to make a single serving, so you can just satisfy your craving without being left with a whole cake to use up.
Easy Oreo Balls
While these Oreo balls might look like something you'd buy from a gourmet candy shop, they're actually pretty simple to make. Start by blending the Oreos until they have a sandy and grainy texture, then combine them with some almond butter (or your favorite nut butter) until you're left with a malleable dough. Form small balls of dough, transfer them to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and refrigerate before covering each ball with some melted chocolate. You could also add some sprinkles, chopped nuts, or mini chocolate chips over the melted chocolate for an even more indulgent treat. Just be careful — if you make these for one get-together with friends or family, you might be expected to bring them every time.
Deep-Fried Oreos
Do you just have to get deep-fried Oreos every time you go to the state or county fair? Well, with this recipe, you won't have to wait until the next time the carnival comes to town to enjoy this delectable treat. The recipe calls for preparing a sweet batter to cover each Oreo. Then, you simply dip the Oreos in the batter, drop them in a deep fryer until they turn a beautiful golden-brown color, and sprinkle them with a little powdered sugar.
Luscious Oreo Cheesecake
If you've wanted to try making your own cheesecake, then this Oreo cheesecake recipe might be the perfect one to try. Beyond the obvious deliciousness delivered by the Oreos, it is also a relatively easy recipe for first-timers to try. The cheesecake features a scrumptious Oreo crust with a sweet cream cheese filling with even more Oreo. The hardest part of the recipe will be the waiting. Once cooked, it will need to cool in the oven for about an hour and a half before being transferred to the fridge for an additional six hours. Once fully set, the final steps involve drizzling a delectable chocolate ganache over the cheesecake and topping it with some whipped cream and a few more Oreo cookies.
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
While the recipe for these chocolate sandwich cookies doesn't call for Oreos, you'll quickly understand why they made this roundup. Adapted from 'Dorie's Cookies,' by Dorie Greenspan, this recipes provide you with the opportunity to make your own homemade version of an Oreo cookie. The outer parts of the chocolate sandwich include the elements of a standard cookie recipe — softened butter, egg whites, vanilla extract, sugar, flour, salt, and, of course, cocoa powder. The filling is where it is really at, though. After all, what is an Oreo without its creamy center? To make your own cream filling, you'll just need a little softened butter, vanilla extract, sea salt, and powdered sugar. After baking the cookies and mixing the filling, you'll have to stop yourself from sampling as you assemble each little sandwich.
Oreo Poke Brownies
If you've never heard of a poke cake before, it is pretty much what it sounds like: a cake that is baked and poked with holes. But, those holes are filled with another delicious ingredient. This recipe offers a twist by starting with a pan of brownies instead of a sheet cake. After baking, the brownies are poked with a fork or skewer before filling the little holes with an Oreo pudding. That's not all, though. A luscious frosting is added to top the whole thing off. Made with butter, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and a little Oreo pudding mix, the frosting is an enhanced chocolate buttercream that is certain to delight your guests — that is if you decide to share.
Black Forest Cream Pie With Oreo Crust
Do you love how dark chocolate, cherries, and liquor combine to create a rich black forest cake? If so, you'll want to try this creative spin on the classic recipe that adds flavorful Oreos to the mix. However, instead of making a cake, you'll be whipping up a rich and delicious black forest cream pie. The Oreos are used to make the crust. Since this is arguably one of the most important components of any pie, it is only natural to trust creamy and chocolatey Oreos to guarantee success. A heavenly, chocolatey filling, made with heavy cream, egg yolks, butter, chocolate chips, and vanilla extract, comes next. And, don't worry. We didn't forget the cherries that are an essential addition to any true black forest recipe. For this one, you'll make a cherry filling by cooking fresh, pitted cherries with some sugar and a little bit of lemon juice. This both sweetens them and gives them a syrupy-like consistency that will infuse flavor into every bite. Finally, the chilled pie is topped with some boozy whipped cream, made with spiced rum.
No-Bake Candy Cane Cheesecake Bars
These no-bake candy cane cheesecake bars will make the perfect dessert for all of your winter holiday gatherings. They feature a delectable Oreo crust, which is topped by a no-bake peppermint-infused cheesecake filling (made with cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and white chocolate). Finally, top it off with a layer of chopped candy canes to finish the treat. Beyond its incredible taste, this dessert is also very festive with its white and red coloring.
No-Bake Espresso Mud Pie
You'll only need 30 minutes to prepare this no-bake espresso mud pie. Since it doesn't call for the oven, this can be an excellent recipe to make when you're craving something sweet, but don't want to add any extra heat to the house on an already hot day. The pie features an Oreo crust, which is topped by not one, but two decadent ganache layers. First comes the rich dark chocolate ganache layer, which is followed by a smooth and creamy milk chocolate ganache. Just be sure to let each layer chill in the fridge for about an hour to two hours to keep them from combining. These two layers of ganache are capped off with a final layer of espresso whipped cream that delivers a bold flavor that plays nicely with the rich chocolate ganache layers.
Chocolate Caramel Tart
This chocolate caramel tart is another recipe every true Oreo fan is going to want to try. Beyond its mouthwatering flavor, the tart is also relatively simple to make. It should only take you about 15 minutes to combine the five ingredients into a luscious dessert. It all starts with an Oreo crust, which is made by mixing finely processed Oreos with some melted butter. After the crust has had a chance to chill in the fridge, it is covered with some canned caramel and finished off with a layer of rich chocolate ganache. If you love the taste of salted caramels, consider sprinkling a little sea salt over the top before serving.
Disney-Inspired Cookies And Cream Beignets
The inspiration for these cookies and cream beignets comes from Disney, where the treats are shaped like the iconic Mickey Mouse. While these offer a more classic (and simple) shape, they're just as tasty with their light and crispy fried shell with a scrumptious filling made with cream cheese, powdered sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and, of course, Oreos. As delicious as these are, this recipe is a bit more involved than some others since you'll have to prepare the dough, deep-fry it, and stuff it with the Oreo cream cheese filling. Consider making it for a special occasion or any time you and the family want to reminisce about a memorable trip to the Magic Kingdom.
Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie
There's just something so satisfying about a chocolate cream pie. Perhaps it's the silky smooth filling. Or maybe it is the crispy crust. It could also be the whipped cream topping. But, more likely, it's probably the decadent combination that is provided by all of these elements — especially when the crust is made with Oreos, as it is in this recipe. This version also calls for mixing some espresso powder into the chocolate filling layer to deepen the rich, chocolaty flavor. The pie itself isn't too complicated to make, but make sure you don't overlook the direction that calls for letting it set in the fridge for 10 hours — otherwise, you might find yourself in crisis mode if you're making the cream pie for a special event.
