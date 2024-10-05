Black Forest Cream Pie with Oreo Crust Recipe

It's hard to imagine a dessert more luxurious and balanced than one made with the flavors of classic Black Forest cake – rich chocolate, lightly sweetened whipped cream, fresh cherries, and just enough booze to add some complexity and depth. This creative spin on the beloved dessert keeps all of those flavors in the mix, with the addition of an Oreo pie crust for an even more crave-worthy result.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse came up with this recipe for Black Forest cream pie when she had an abundance of fresh cherries on hand. "I love Black Forest cake, but in the summer months, turning on the oven to make a layer cake just isn't really in the cards. This pie version requires less than 10 minutes of baking time (for the crust), and it's served chilled for a deliciously rich dessert that's also refreshing and light. It's also a great way to feature fresh cherries."

Four components combine in this dessert: a crisp Oreo crust, velvety homemade chocolate pudding, rum-infused whipped cream, and fresh cherries sauteed with sugar and lemon for a tangy contrast to the overall richness of the pie. It's a pie that you'll be proud to serve — just get ready to share the recipe.