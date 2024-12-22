Disney-Inspired Cookies And Cream Beignets Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Stack of cookies and cream beignets on a plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you've ever strolled through the magical streets of Disney and indulged in their iconic desserts, you know that the theme park is a master at creating treats that spark joy. Among Disney's many delicious offerings are beignets — light, pillowy, and dusted with powdered sugar, these fried delights frequently have special seasonal flavors associated with them, one of which is cookies and cream. Disney's version features Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets (of course) topped with cookies and cream powdered sugar and marshmallow creme. These beignets inspired recipe developer Jessica Morone to create her own version, but instead of cookies and cream topping, this recipe has cookies and cream filling stuffed into every bite of these classic-shaped beignets. 

These Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets are a perfect fusion of classic beignets and the nostalgic flavor of cookies and cream. The dough fries up golden and airy, while the cream cheese-based filling, loaded with crushed cookies, provides a luscious, slightly tangy contrast. And while these aren't shaped like Mickey, you could actually cut them into any shape you want using a cookie cutter or keep them square — it's up to you! Either way, you don't have to make a trip all the way to Disney world to enjoy decadent, cookie-filled confections.

Gather the ingredients for these Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets

Ingredients for Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this recipe you will be making both regular beignets as well as a cookies and cream filling. For the beignets you will need to grab some flour, sugar, salt, instant yeast, evaporated milk, an egg, and vegetable oil (for the dough and also for frying the beignets in). For the cookies and cream filling grab some cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, heavy cream, and sandwich cookies like classic Oreos. 

Step 1: Combine dry ingredients

Dry ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attached, add the flour, sugar, salt and yeast and mix until combined.

Step 2: Add wet ingredients and mix

Beignet dough in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the warm evaporated milk, egg, and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil to the bowl and mix the dough until the dough forms a ball that pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

Step 3: Place dough in a clean bowl and cover with plastic

Beignet dough in a bowl covered with plastic wrap Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap.

Step 4: Let dough rise

Risen beignet dough in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let the dough rise in a warm, draft-free place until it doubles in size, 1 to 2 hours.

Step 5: Heat oil

Deep fryer set to 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer until the temperature has reached 350 F. (Alternatively, heat a few inches oil in a Dutch oven.)

Step 6: Roll out the dough

Beignet dough rolled out on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While the oil heats, roll out the beignet dough on a lightly floured surface until it is a square about ½-inch thick.

Step 7: Cut the dough

Beignet dough being cut into squares Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cut the dough into 2x2-inch squares.

Step 8: Fry beignets

Beignets being fried in oil Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Fry the beignets in the heated oil for 1 to 2 minutes each side, until golden brown.

Step 9: Let the beignets cool

Cooked beignets on a paper plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove the cooked beignets and place them on a paper towel lined plate to help absorb excess oil.

Step 10: Make the filling

Beignet filling in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Prepare the filling: Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and heavy cream to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth and creamy.

Step 11: Add cookies

Cookies and cream filling in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Mix in the crushed cookies until thoroughly combined.

Step 12: Make a hole in the beignets

Wooden skewer poking hole in beignet Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a skewer, chopstick, or your finger to make a hole in the side of each beignet and space inside to put the filling.

Step 13: Fill the beignets

Beignets being filled with cookies and cream filling Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a spoon or a piping bag fitted with a tip to stuff the beignets with the filling.

Step 14: Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve

Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets on a plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar if desired, then serve.

Disney-Inspired Cookies And Cream Beignets Recipe

These Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets feature fluffy fried dough on the outside and a sweet, tangy, cookie-stuffed filling on the inside.

Prep Time
1.5
hours
Cook Time
8
minutes
servings
12
beignets
cookies and cream beignets stacked on a plate
Total time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the beignets
  • 4 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 (2 ¼-ounce) packet instant yeast
  • 1 ¼ cup evaporated milk, warmed to 105-115 F
  • 1 large egg, whisked
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • For the filling
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 10 sandwich cookies, crushed

Directions

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attached, add the flour, sugar, salt and yeast and mix until combined.
  2. Add the warm evaporated milk, egg, and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil to the bowl and mix the dough until the dough forms a ball that pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
  3. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap.
  4. Let the dough rise in a warm, draft-free place until it doubles in size, 1 to 2 hours.
  5. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer until the temperature has reached 350 F. (Alternatively, heat a few inches oil in a Dutch oven.)
  6. While the oil heats, roll out the beignet dough on a lightly floured surface until it is a square about ½-inch thick.
  7. Cut the dough into 2x2-inch squares.
  8. Fry the beignets in the heated oil for 1 to 2 minutes each side, until golden brown.
  9. Remove the cooked beignets and place them on a paper towel lined plate to help absorb excess oil.
  10. Prepare the filling: Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and heavy cream to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth and creamy.
  11. Mix in the crushed cookies until thoroughly combined.
  12. Use a skewer, chopstick, or your finger to make a hole in the side of each beignet and space inside to put the filling.
  13. Use a spoon or a piping bag fitted with a tip to stuff the beignets with the filling.
  14. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar if desired, then serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 600
Total Fat 33.8 g
Saturated Fat 7.5 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 43.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 65.2 g
Dietary Fiber 2.9 g
Total Sugars 25.7 g
Sodium 184.6 mg
Protein 10.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can any part of these beignets be made ahead of time?

Close up of cookies and cream filled beignets Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Making these cookies-and-cream-filled beignets ahead of time can be a challenge, as their texture and flavor are best enjoyed fresh. These beignets are fried to achieve a light, airy texture, and filling them with a creamy mixture adds moisture that can cause them to soften if stored for too long. However, you can definitely prepare them in stages for easier assembly and to maintain quality.

One option is making the dough ahead of time. You can keep the dough wrapped in plastic and refrigerate it for up to 24 hours before cutting and frying it, which allows for quick preparation on the day of serving. Just make sure to take it out of the fridge an hour ahead of when you are planning to use it, so that it can come to room temperature. For the cookies-and-cream filling, it can be mixed up and stored it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days before using it. When ready to serve, fry the beignets, let them cool slightly, and pipe in the chilled filling. Avoid filling the beignets too far in advance, as the filling could make the interior soggy. Dust with powdered sugar just before serving for the perfect finish.

How could I switch up these cookies and cream beignets?

Cookies and cream beignets on plate with one cut in half Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While you won't want to switch the beignet dough up too much in this recipe so it rises properly, switching up the ingredients in the filling offers plenty of room for creativity. The easiest swap to make with these beignets is with the cookies, there are plenty of different flavors of Oreos that you could try out here, like peanut butter or golden Oreos. You don't have to stick with sandwich cookies though, you could consider trying other cookies like crushed up chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles, or sugar cookies for a totally different flavor profile. Another option is to skip the cookies and try out chopped up candy bars. The vanilla extract could also be switched for something like almond, caramel or coffee extracts for other flavors, but these can be stronger than vanilla extract, so only put in a little bit before testing out the filling to see if you want to add more. 

To top the beignets off, you could trade the classic powdered sugar for flavored sugars, such as vanilla or cinnamon, or drizzle the tops with chocolate or caramel sauce. These small changes can create a completely new experience with these beignets!

