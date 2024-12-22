Disney-Inspired Cookies And Cream Beignets Recipe

If you've ever strolled through the magical streets of Disney and indulged in their iconic desserts, you know that the theme park is a master at creating treats that spark joy. Among Disney's many delicious offerings are beignets — light, pillowy, and dusted with powdered sugar, these fried delights frequently have special seasonal flavors associated with them, one of which is cookies and cream. Disney's version features Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets (of course) topped with cookies and cream powdered sugar and marshmallow creme. These beignets inspired recipe developer Jessica Morone to create her own version, but instead of cookies and cream topping, this recipe has cookies and cream filling stuffed into every bite of these classic-shaped beignets.

Advertisement

These Disney-inspired cookies and cream beignets are a perfect fusion of classic beignets and the nostalgic flavor of cookies and cream. The dough fries up golden and airy, while the cream cheese-based filling, loaded with crushed cookies, provides a luscious, slightly tangy contrast. And while these aren't shaped like Mickey, you could actually cut them into any shape you want using a cookie cutter or keep them square — it's up to you! Either way, you don't have to make a trip all the way to Disney world to enjoy decadent, cookie-filled confections.