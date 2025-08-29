Review: Taco Bell's Old-School Y2K Menu Misses Big But Hits Bigger

Every so often, we all want to go back in time. Back to when life seemed simpler. For some of us, that's the '40s and '50s. For others, it's the '70s or '80s. But for Taco Bell, it's the '90s and early 2000s. Back when Eminem was blaring out of radio stations everywhere, Sunday night was appointment television thanks to "The Sopranos," and velour track suits were all the rage (also thanks to "The Sopranos").

Since everything old is new again, Taco Bell decided to embrace the nostalgia and is bringing back five of its most popular items with its new Y2K Menu: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, the 7-Layer Burrito, the Double Decker Taco, the Chili Cheese Burrito, and, because no menu is complete without dessert, the Caramel Apple Empanada.

While these items won't be available at Taco Bells until September 9, 2025, I was lucky enough to get a preview and taste each one of these five items. It's true that all five were fan favorites back in the day, but only a couple of them really excited me. Read on to find out which ones you should "make a run to the border for" and which ones you should run far, far away from.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.