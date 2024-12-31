The Classic Dessert You Should Transform Into A Sweet Empanada

To make the filling, melt the butter with cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and brown sugar on the stove until it begins to bubble. Then, add your chopped-up apples and coat them for a few minutes, or until you've got a nice caramel-like coating. Add cornstarch and lemon juice until everything's combined, and then remove it from the stove.

You can make your own empanada dough from scratch or you can purchase it at the store pre-made. Otherwise, you can purchase a mix, like this Fabrica de Masas Baeza empanada dough mix on Amazon, to make things a little easier. Once your filling is done and your dough is all rolled out, plop a tablespoon or two of the filling onto each crescent. Then, fold the dough in half and crimp the edges with a fork to seal all that goodness inside. Coat your empanadas with an egg wash, and bake them on a lined baking sheet in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

While apple pie filling is certainly sweet enough for those with a reasonable sweet tooth, there are other ways to upgrade this dessert empanada. Elevate the flavor a little more by turning it into a caramel apple empanada. Drizzle your favorite caramel sauce over your empanadas after they've been baked, or, for a less messy alternative, serve them with a dish of caramel sauce for dipping. If you want to hone in on the cinnamon flavor, before placing your empanadas in the oven, sprinkle them with a cinnamon-turbinado sugar mixture after coating them in an egg wash. This mix will create a sweet crust that's totally delectable.

