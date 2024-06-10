Dessert Empanadas Are The Encore That Your Picnic Needs

Packing for picnics is a true art form. Yes, these outings are an ideal way to celebrate warm weather by sipping on wine and munching on charcuterie boards — but with all the heat and transportation involved, not every food will work here. If you're not sure what to bring, we've rounded up a whopping 56 recipes ideal for a sunny picnic. But the one food you should definitely include that's not on the list? Dessert empanadas.

As you know if you're familiar with empanadas, they're an ideal snack to enjoy on the go, which is why they're a beloved street food all across Europe and Latin America. Because they feature a filling completely ensconced in dough, you can eat them with your hands without getting your clothes (and face) messy. And while savory empanadas are best hot and fresh, sweet versions are delicious when consumed cold, so they're much easier to transport in a cooler. Plus, it's easy to switch up the filling flavors, so you can bring a variety of options to the picnic blanket that will satisfy everyone's palette.