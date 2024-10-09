Taco Bell Just Relaunched The Double Decker Taco: Here's When It Will Go Away Again

It's important to note the low price of this year's Double Decker Taco: Just $2. When it showed up on menus in December 2023, it was $2.99, so that's a win right there. For $2.69, you can upgrade to the Double Decker Taco Supreme, which adds diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. By comparison, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, which is pretty similar swapping out the Double Decker's beans for cheese, is $4.99, as is a Chalupa Supreme. If you were to order a soft taco and a hard shell taco to get some version of the Double Decker experience, you'd be looking at two times $1.79, or $3.58. So, no matter how you slice it (or wrap it up and bite it), the Double Decker is a deal.

That makes the sorrow of the parting date of October 30 that much sweeter. It's such a short window for us Double Decker devotees, but still gives us 20 days to enjoy this gem for a steal of a price. And after October, Reddit user Nitemare2020 recommends trying to hack your Taco Bell order to essentially create a version of the Double Decker by asking for a hard taco wrapped in beans and a soft tortilla. Not all locations will do it, but it's worth a shot — or, you can wait and hope for a Double Decker return in 2025.