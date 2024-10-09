Taco Bell Just Relaunched The Double Decker Taco: Here's When It Will Go Away Again
As of October 10, Taco Bell is making a lot of its fans doubly happy by reviving one of its best-loved menu items nationwide — the Double Decker Taco is back. But you have a pretty limited time to grab one, because the chain is ending this latest as soon as October 30. In case you need a refresher, the Double Decker Taco is a hard shell taco with ground beef, shredded cheese, and lettuce, which is then wrapped in refried beans and a soft flour tortilla. It's crunchy, chewy, meaty, cheesy, goodness that basically gives you two different taco experiences in one. So, it's no wonder the Double Decker Taco is such a hit.
"I don't know why they make these limited time items, they're so dang good!" @m_a_wyatt commented on @markie_devo's Instagram post about the item's return. Taco Bell is known for releasing, taking away, and re-releasing classic menu items from different times in its multi-decade run. Back in October 2022, the chain had fans vote between the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco for a revival — the former won but many heartbroken taco lovers clamored for the latter, and looked for ways to fill the Double Decker Taco void with hacks at other fast food spots. The Double Decker then popped back up in 2023, but as usual, the window was short-lived.
What to know about ordering the Double Decker Taco
It's important to note the low price of this year's Double Decker Taco: Just $2. When it showed up on menus in December 2023, it was $2.99, so that's a win right there. For $2.69, you can upgrade to the Double Decker Taco Supreme, which adds diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. By comparison, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, which is pretty similar swapping out the Double Decker's beans for cheese, is $4.99, as is a Chalupa Supreme. If you were to order a soft taco and a hard shell taco to get some version of the Double Decker experience, you'd be looking at two times $1.79, or $3.58. So, no matter how you slice it (or wrap it up and bite it), the Double Decker is a deal.
That makes the sorrow of the parting date of October 30 that much sweeter. It's such a short window for us Double Decker devotees, but still gives us 20 days to enjoy this gem for a steal of a price. And after October, Reddit user Nitemare2020 recommends trying to hack your Taco Bell order to essentially create a version of the Double Decker by asking for a hard taco wrapped in beans and a soft tortilla. Not all locations will do it, but it's worth a shot — or, you can wait and hope for a Double Decker return in 2025.