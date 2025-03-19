Our Elevated 7-Layer Dip Recipe Will Be The Talk Of The Party
Along with big hair, neon fashion, boom boxes, and MTV, we also saw some bold food trends in the 1980s, and 7-layer dip was one of them. It was a novel, colorful dip that caught on because it was easy to make and was a crowd-pleaser. This elevated version takes inspiration from the classic original but takes it up a few notches to update it into a sophisticated party dip full of fresh flavorful ingredients. We start with blended smoky pinto beans and follow with zesty salsa rice, scratch-made guacamole, cast iron-seared fresh corn and poblanos, seasoned and toasted pepitas, tangy cotija cheese, and homemade pico de gallo. The final drizzle of lime crema that puts this dip over the top. Serve it with chips or use it as a topper for tacos or burrito bowls and your guests will be begging for the recipe.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This dip is perfect to serve anytime you host a casual dinner. If you're going with a full Mexican theme, there are many complimentary dishes to include. Try jalapeno poppers, mango guacamole, veggie or spicy chicken fajitas, beef or lentil walnut tacos, burritos, or quesadillas."
Gather the ingredients for elevated 7-layer dip
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab avocados, white onion, cilantro, jalapeño, corn on the cob, poblano peppers, tomato, and lime. You'll need canned pinto beans, red salsa, white rice, and raw pepitas. Then hit up the dairy aisle for cotija cheese and sour cream. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for salt, cumin, chili powder, garlic granules, smoked paprika, and avocado oil.
Step 1: Blend the beans
Add the pinto beans, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon cumin, chili powder, ½ cup red salsa, and 1 tablespoon lime juice to a food processor and blend.
Step 2: Spread the beans in the dish
Spread the mixture into the bottom of a 9x9-inch clear Pyrex dish or any glass dish that has at least 4-inch sides.
Step 3: Add rice ingredients to a pot
Add the cooked rice, the remaining ½ cup salsa, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon garlic granules, and ½ teaspoon smoked paprika to a pot.
Step 4: Warm the rice
Warm on low heat for 10 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 5: Add the rice layer
Add this layer on top of the beans.
Step 6: Mash the avocado
Mash the avocados in a medium bowl.
Step 7: Add the remaining guacamole ingredients
Add ¼ cup white onion, 1 tablespoon lime juice, ½ cup cilantro, remaining ½ teaspoon garlic granules, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 8: Add the guacamole layer
Spread the guacamole on top of the rice.
Step 9: Add oil to a skillet
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium high.
Step 10: Add the corn to the pan
Add the ears of corn and cook for about 15 minutes turning frequently. When they are done remove them from the pan.
Step 11: Cook the poblano peppers
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the same pan and on medium heat drop in the poblano peppers and cook for 15 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 12: Remove the kernels from the cobs
Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels from the ears of corn.
Step 13: Chop the peppers
When the poblano peppers are blistered, place them on a cutting board and chop them.
Step 14: Layer the corn and poblanos in dish
Combine the corn and poblano peppers and layer this on top of the guacamole.
Step 15: Cook the pepitas
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the same cast iron pan and on medium heat, drop in the pepitas, remaining smoked paprika, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Cook for 3-5 minutes until they start to pop.
Step 16: Add the pepita layer
Add this layer on top of the corn layer.
Step 17: Add the cheese layer
Now add a layer of cotija cheese.
Step 18: Make the pico de gallo
To make pico de gallo, in a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, remaining white onion, remaining cilantro, remaining lime juice, and remaining salt.
Step 19: Add the pico de gallo layer
Add the pico de gallo on top of the cheese layer.
Step 20: Make the lime crema
To make the lime crema, combine the sour cream, lime zest and lime juice in a small bowl.
Step 21: Serve the dip
Serve the 7-layer dip with the lime crema on the side for drizzling.
Ingredients
- 2 cans pinto beans, drained
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon cumin, divided
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 cup red salsa, divided
- 3 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules, divided
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, divided
- 3 avocados
- ½ cup diced white onion, divided
- 1 cup diced cilantro, divided
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 3 ears of corn, shucked
- 2 sliced poblano peppers
- 1 cup raw pepitas
- 1 cup cotija cheese
- 2 diced tomatoes
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 lime, zest and juice
What are some tips to making the 7-layer dip?
To make the perfect 7-layer dip, start by choosing the freshest of ingredients. Choose avocados that give a little when pressed, but are not overripe. Fresh ears of corn work best so the kernals are extra crisp. For the poblano peppers, look for firm and dark green skin. The tomatoes are best bought the day of, or the day before making, so they are extra firm and juicy.
The beans should be easy to spread but not runny — if the mixture is too thick add a bit more lime juice. This layer can be messy to work with, so take your time to avoid getting beans on the sides of the glass dish, or wipe it clean with a paper towel if needed. When the rice is cooking make sure to stir so it doesn't clump, which will make it harder to spread. For the corn and poblano layer, you want the corn to be slightly charred to provide smoky flavor and the poblanos should be soft and blackened. When you get to the pico de gallo step, place the diced tomatoes in a colander and let it sit in the sink for a few minutes to drain any extra liquid. After you mix together the pico de gallo mixture, it will release more liquid as it sits. Use a slotted spoon when adding it to the 7-layer dip so that you don't end up with a mushy watery dip.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this 7-layer dip?
There are many ways to change up the dip while still keeping its sophisticated freshness and flavor. You can use black beans instead of pinto beans for a slightly firmer texture. Or, to save time, use a can of refried beans and warm them slightly with the lime juice, salsa, and spices so they are spreadable. For the rice layer, you can use brown rice, cauliflower rice, or another grain like quinoa. For the corn layer, one shortcut is to use frozen fire roasted corn. Just warm it up in the skillet for a quick defrost, and mix it with the poblano peppers.
If you want to save a step with the peppers, substitute a can of mild green chilis. You can even add in diced jalapeño or diced pickled jalapeños for some extra heat. For the cheese layer, you can swap the cotija for feta cheese or dairy free feta. Another option is to use standard shredded cheddar cheese or add some complexity of flavor with a creamy smoky white queso dip. You can substitute Greek yogurt, dairy free yogurt, or dairy free sour cream in the lime crema, and it will come out with the same great texture and flavor as regular sour cream.