Our Elevated 7-Layer Dip Recipe Will Be The Talk Of The Party

Along with big hair, neon fashion, boom boxes, and MTV, we also saw some bold food trends in the 1980s, and 7-layer dip was one of them. It was a novel, colorful dip that caught on because it was easy to make and was a crowd-pleaser. This elevated version takes inspiration from the classic original but takes it up a few notches to update it into a sophisticated party dip full of fresh flavorful ingredients. We start with blended smoky pinto beans and follow with zesty salsa rice, scratch-made guacamole, cast iron-seared fresh corn and poblanos, seasoned and toasted pepitas, tangy cotija cheese, and homemade pico de gallo. The final drizzle of lime crema that puts this dip over the top. Serve it with chips or use it as a topper for tacos or burrito bowls and your guests will be begging for the recipe.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This dip is perfect to serve anytime you host a casual dinner. If you're going with a full Mexican theme, there are many complimentary dishes to include. Try jalapeno poppers, mango guacamole, veggie or spicy chicken fajitas, beef or lentil walnut tacos, burritos, or quesadillas."