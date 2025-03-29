Dolly Parton's 3-Item Order At Taco Bell (And Which Hot Sauce Flavor She Prefers)
When it comes to fast food, many people have a go-to order — a favorite combination they can rely on to not only feel full and satiated time and time again but also to spark a bit of joy. Beloved Nashville country music legend, Dolly Parton, is no exception. According to an interview with Business Insider, the multi-Grammy Award winner has a trio of favorites when she goes to Taco Bell. Her go-to order consists of a Mexican Pizza, a Soft Taco Supreme, and a side order of Black Beans and Rice.
As it turns out, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and author of the ubiquitous country hit "Jolene," loves Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza so much she even narrated "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," a 12-minute promotional TikTok extravaganza from 2022. The musical's purpose — to rejoice in the return of this fan-favorite. The much-beloved item had previously been controversially removed from Taco Bell's menu just two years earlier at the height of the pandemic, during which time fans were forced to settle for DIY incarnations from their own kitchen. The musical also features a clip of Doja Cat who notoriously campaigned on social media for Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican pizza.
Breaking down Dolly's Taco Bell favs
Although Taco Bell continues to roll out exciting new menu items, such as at their 2025 Live Más Live event, Dolly's choices are all tried and true faves. The Soft Taco Supreme is a longtime staple on the fast food chain's menu. What sets it apart from just a regular soft taco? The seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese is topped with a dollop of sour cream and diced tomatoes before being cradled in a warm flour tortilla. Once you go supreme (aka sour cream + tomatoes), you may never order the regular version again.
The star of the show in Dolly's order though, is easily the aforementioned Mexican Pizza, which according to their website, made its Taco Bell debut in 1985 as the "Pizzazz Pizza." This popular item consists of two crunchy, flat tortilla shells with seasoned ground beef and refried beans in between, topped with their signature Mexican pizza sauce, a shredded three-cheese blend, and diced tomatoes. If only they'd bring back the sprinkling of vibrant green onions and sliced black olives the pizza originally came with back in the day, to please the diehards. Sigh.
Wanna eat like Dolly? Be sure to round things out with her choice of side — black beans and rice. A go-to item for vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans everywhere (both Taco Bell's black and refried beans, as well as its seasoned rice are American Vegetarian Association (AVA) certified vegan) this powerhouse duo of Mexican seasoned rice and beans is a one-two punch of protein and carbs that when eaten together forms a complete protein, leaving you fully energized for what lies ahead. If you're like Dolly, you probably want to spice things up a bit by adding one of Taco Bell's proprietary sauces to your bag. Just be sure to stick with mild, the way Dolly does, so you don't mess with that delicate flavor balance too much.