Dolly Parton's 3-Item Order At Taco Bell (And Which Hot Sauce Flavor She Prefers)

Although Taco Bell continues to roll out exciting new menu items, such as at their 2025 Live Más Live event, Dolly's choices are all tried and true faves. The Soft Taco Supreme is a longtime staple on the fast food chain's menu. What sets it apart from just a regular soft taco? The seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese is topped with a dollop of sour cream and diced tomatoes before being cradled in a warm flour tortilla. Once you go supreme (aka sour cream + tomatoes), you may never order the regular version again.

The star of the show in Dolly's order though, is easily the aforementioned Mexican Pizza, which according to their website, made its Taco Bell debut in 1985 as the "Pizzazz Pizza." This popular item consists of two crunchy, flat tortilla shells with seasoned ground beef and refried beans in between, topped with their signature Mexican pizza sauce, a shredded three-cheese blend, and diced tomatoes. If only they'd bring back the sprinkling of vibrant green onions and sliced black olives the pizza originally came with back in the day, to please the diehards. Sigh.

Wanna eat like Dolly? Be sure to round things out with her choice of side — black beans and rice. A go-to item for vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans everywhere (both Taco Bell's black and refried beans, as well as its seasoned rice are American Vegetarian Association (AVA) certified vegan) this powerhouse duo of Mexican seasoned rice and beans is a one-two punch of protein and carbs that when eaten together forms a complete protein, leaving you fully energized for what lies ahead. If you're like Dolly, you probably want to spice things up a bit by adding one of Taco Bell's proprietary sauces to your bag. Just be sure to stick with mild, the way Dolly does, so you don't mess with that delicate flavor balance too much.