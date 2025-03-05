Review: Taco Bell Served Up Delicious Surprises At Live Más Live 2025

Taco Bell dialed up the volume for Live Más Live 2025, a colorful bash held in anticipation of the new items and promotions the chain will release this year. The annual event (it's Taco Bell's second one) took place on March 5, 2025, at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York City. There were flashing lights, influencers, and (at one point) a torrent of confetti, but most importantly, there were brand-new menu items for the taking. I was there, napkins in hand.

Live Más Live's "pump you up" energy was centered around Taco Bell's insatiable quest for innovation and its desire to connect with fans. In both areas, Taco Bell swings big. It riffed on classics by shrinking a Crunchwrap down to slider size and rolling up a cheese quesadilla, filling it with carne asada and poblano peppers. These are just a couple of Taco Bell's latest brainchildren, and both were available to try at Live Más Live. The Bell is also launching a bunch of new dipping sauces — they'll be perfect sidekicks to the return of the crispy chicken nuggets, Taco Bell's blink-and-you'll-miss-it promotion that debuted late last year.

One of the biggest surprises was the announcement of Live Más Café, Taco Bell's first foray into the fast food coffee space. Live Más Live left no doubt that Taco Bell is ready to push the envelope with new flavors and modern ideas this year. Here's how it all tasted.