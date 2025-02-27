Review: Taco Bell's New Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders Won't Blow Your Mind
With Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event just days away on March 4, 2025, fans are already getting a taste of some of the new things Taco Bell is promising to deliver this year. Already on the scene are the new Milk Bar and Taco Bell Birthday Cake Churros collaboration, available for a limited time while supplies last. And starting today, Taco Bell fans can also enjoy the new Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, which come paired with a Green Chile Queso sauce.
With these new options hitting stores, it's obvious Taco Bell is definitely into celebrating birthdays this year. As the Crunchwrap Supreme turns 20 in 2025, the new steak take on the elder wrap is a big swing (in a tiny package) for the Taco Bell menu. Now available nationwide, these sliders already have fans heading for the border and dropping reviews over every social media platform. But are they worth all the clamor and commotion? I set out to my local Taco Bell as soon as it opened today in order to answer that question.
What exactly are the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders with Green Chile Queso Sauce?
The Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders come in a two-pack of what Taco Bell is calling "fun-sized" sliders. The name becomes more understandable when you see them because they are indeed somewhat small when compared to the traditional Crunchwrap. I had to be reassured that my order was indeed all there, even after looking in the bag, as the contents were surprisingly slight.
Consisting of a mini tostada shell resembling the fan favorite Crunchwrap, these sliders are filled with marinated steak, a creamy chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and a tiny tostada (for the signature crunch). The green chile white queso comes on the side for dipping, just in case the chipotle sauce doesn't offer enough heat. Creamy and smooth white cheese with visible chunks of green chiles make up the queso cup, which could also be described as a fun-sized portion. There isn't much there for many dippable tastes.
Price, availability, and nutrition facts
The pair of Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders with Green Chile Queso dipping sauce will set you back $4.99 – $5.99 plus tax, depending on location. Each slider will also cost you just over 200 calories (410 calories for both). Add another 45 calories if you finish off the queso, which really won't be too hard to do. While there isn't much more than caloric information on the queso, the sliders alone have 20 grams of fat, 880 milligrams of sodium, and 41 carbs.
Said to be available nationwide, the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders may only be available at participating Taco Bell locations. So, be sure to check with your local store before you head out in search of this specific new item. And don't be surprised if you miss it. In true Taco Bell fashion, these sliders will only be around for a limited time. How limited? I cannot say. Taco Bell hasn't put out much news on the Crunchwrap sliders, perhaps waiting for its Live Más LIVE event to make more announcements.
Taste test
Although small, these little Crunchwraps are filled edge to edge with all of the ingredients promised. The steak is surprisingly meaty and tender. Although it does toe the line of having a pressed patty vibe, the taste is unmistakably steak and doesn't disappoint. The creamy chipotle sauce has more of a kick than I anticipated, which left me feeling that the queso was more of a bonus than a needed dipping sauce. With ample amounts of cheddar cheese already in the Crunchwrap, I really didn't think the queso was necessary. Albeit a nice addition, creamy and a little spicy, I feel like Taco Bell missed the opportunity to throw a few chips on the side and make this into a full meal.
I have to say I really enjoyed the nice, cold crispness of the pico that came popping through in every bite. Although the wrap was pressed and nicely toasted — the cheese melted and the steak hot — the tomatoes and onions stayed plump and juicy, giving a great texture and taste to the wrap. The pico de gallo really rounded out the wrap and gave it a well-balanced, full flavor that I think would have fallen short without it.
Final thoughts
I think die-hard Taco Bell fans are going to be happy with the new Crunchwrap sliders. I don't think they will reach the cult following of Nacho Fries, but the steak option in the Crunchwrap style is nicely delivered and tasty. I wouldn't necessarily recommend anyone making a run for the border to try the new creation. Even though they are only available for a limited time, I feel a nice, slow saunter to your local store will do the trick.
The steak option was definitely a good choice on Taco Bell's part, and the whole Crunchwrap slider concept seems to have been well thought out. All of the components of sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese complement each other nicely. So much so that if you took just one of them away, I don't think this would have stuck the landing as successfully as it has. For lunch or a late-night snack, the price and size are a little more than satisfactory. Again, I really think chips for the queso would have put this one over the top. But maybe next time, Taco Bell.