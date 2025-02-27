Review: Taco Bell's New Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders Won't Blow Your Mind

With Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event just days away on March 4, 2025, fans are already getting a taste of some of the new things Taco Bell is promising to deliver this year. Already on the scene are the new Milk Bar and Taco Bell Birthday Cake Churros collaboration, available for a limited time while supplies last. And starting today, Taco Bell fans can also enjoy the new Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, which come paired with a Green Chile Queso sauce.

With these new options hitting stores, it's obvious Taco Bell is definitely into celebrating birthdays this year. As the Crunchwrap Supreme turns 20 in 2025, the new steak take on the elder wrap is a big swing (in a tiny package) for the Taco Bell menu. Now available nationwide, these sliders already have fans heading for the border and dropping reviews over every social media platform. But are they worth all the clamor and commotion? I set out to my local Taco Bell as soon as it opened today in order to answer that question.