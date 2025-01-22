The One US City With Over 60 Taco Bell Locations
Alongside McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell is a fast food classic with a wide-reaching retail footprint. In fact, the popular food chain's presence spans across the entire United States, as at least one store crops up across all 50 states — yes, including both Alaska and Hawaii. There is one particular state, however, where a single city hosts more than 60 individual Taco Bell locations. According to Taco Bell's website, that state is Texas, with its largest city, Houston, claiming the title.
Indeed, Houston leads Texas' Taco Bell count with 67 total stores. However, many of the other major cities in the Lone Star State pull their weight as well when it comes to the number of Taco Bell outposts they claim. Outside of Houston, San Antonio has 39 current stores, while the state's other major hubs — Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth — boast 32, 21, and 22 individual locations, respectively.
How do those numbers stack up against the nation at large? According to LocationsCloud, Texas' total stores account for roughly 9% of the United States' overall Taco Bell presence. Everything's bigger in Texas, after all, and considering that there are nearly 700 distinct Taco Bell locations in the Lone Star State alone, we won't argue. While the number remains high, Texas is surprisingly not the country's predominant Taco Bell haven. There is one other state that leads the "Live Más" way, making it the ideal place to visit whenever you're craving a burrito: California.
California has more Taco Bell locations than Texas
While Houston is the city with the most Taco Bell restaurants, Texas still has fewer locations than California. With the highest concentration of Taco Bell stores nationwide, the Golden State accounts for roughly 11% of the brand's domestic presence, according to LocationsCloud. In total, California boasts nearly 900 Taco Bell locations, which is even more impressive than what Texas has to offer.
In California, you will never be too far from a Crunchwrap of your own choosing or an order of cheesy street chalupas. The latter even ranks as one of the best new fast food items of 2024 — and you are sure to find it in California. Yet, while the West Coast giant surely has the largest number of Taco Bells, no one city across the Golden State comes close to matching Houston's number.
Los Angeles, for instance, is home to only 31 Taco Bell locations, while San Diego has 16, and San Francisco clocks in with just six. Of course, these locations still provide plenty of choices for Taco Bell patrons, but they pale in comparison to Houston and its nearly 70 Taco Bell stores. In fact, it's almost as though Taco Bell is reassuring its Texas fanbase, "Houston, we have no problem."