The One US City With Over 60 Taco Bell Locations

Alongside McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell is a fast food classic with a wide-reaching retail footprint. In fact, the popular food chain's presence spans across the entire United States, as at least one store crops up across all 50 states — yes, including both Alaska and Hawaii. There is one particular state, however, where a single city hosts more than 60 individual Taco Bell locations. According to Taco Bell's website, that state is Texas, with its largest city, Houston, claiming the title.

Indeed, Houston leads Texas' Taco Bell count with 67 total stores. However, many of the other major cities in the Lone Star State pull their weight as well when it comes to the number of Taco Bell outposts they claim. Outside of Houston, San Antonio has 39 current stores, while the state's other major hubs — Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth — boast 32, 21, and 22 individual locations, respectively.

How do those numbers stack up against the nation at large? According to LocationsCloud, Texas' total stores account for roughly 9% of the United States' overall Taco Bell presence. Everything's bigger in Texas, after all, and considering that there are nearly 700 distinct Taco Bell locations in the Lone Star State alone, we won't argue. While the number remains high, Texas is surprisingly not the country's predominant Taco Bell haven. There is one other state that leads the "Live Más" way, making it the ideal place to visit whenever you're craving a burrito: California.

