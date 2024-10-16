We Tried 3 Taco Bell Crunchwraps Customized By Pro Chefs. Here's How You Can Hack Your Own

For years, Taco Bell secret menu items were created by devotees of the chain who hack the regular menu — and now Taco Bell management is also getting in on the fun by introducing creatively reinterpreted Crunchwrap Supremes. In early 2024, Taco Bell recruited talent for its new culinary collaboration program, TBX, and at a preview event on October 15 in New York City, the chain put its newest menu items on display. Three chefs from the inaugural TBX program — Lawrence Smith, Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, and Reuben Asaram — hacked the original Crunchwrap Supreme and presented attendees with their brand-new versions of the Taco Bell fan favorite: Southwest Hot Chx, Thai Crispy Noodle, and Indian Buffet.

As of now, these new specialty items are only available for Taco Bell fans at selected sites in New York City for a couple days. Anyone can get a free taste of these new Crunchwraps at the TBX pop-up truck in Williamsburg from noon to 7pm on October 16 (160 N 6th St, between Berry St and Bedford Ave) and during the same hours on October 17 in Washington Square Park, while supplies last. Additionally, Taco Bell rewards members nationwide will now have the opportunity to create their own individualized Crunchwrap Supremes via the Taco Bell app, receiving up to $3 worth of customizations for free through October 21.

Tasting Table had an early opportunity to try the new chef-devised Crunchwrap Supreme remixes, and definitely felt a certain way about them. Read on to learn more about this latest Taco Bell innovation.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.