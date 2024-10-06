Our Favorite Fast Food Ranch Sauce Is One You Might Not Expect

We are of the belief that fast food sauce is a culinary art. The geniuses at Kentucky Fried Chicken figured out how to make an excellent honey mustard that strikes the ideal balance between sweet and tangy while bringing a scientifically perfected viscosity. Don't even get us started on Burger King's Zesty Sauce or Chick-fil-A's eponymous sauce. During the world's best work assignment, we decided to find out which fast food restaurant has the best ranch sauce and surprised everyone, including ourselves with the answer.

In our humble opinion, Taco Bell has the best ranch sauce out there. We did a side-by-side comparison of sauces from 11 popular fast food chains including, in order of ranking; Chick-fil-A, Sonic, Burger King, McDonald's, Dairy Queen, Wendy's, Shake Shack, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeyes, Wing Stop, and of course, our number one winner: The spicy ranch from Taco Bell. We ordered fries from each restaurant as the ranch transport vehicle and Taco Bell's win was so unexpected that we didn't realize until the last minute that they don't even serve fries (their nacho fries were not on the menu at the time of our test), so we used cheesy fiesta potatoes. The kiss of heat, the tangy hint of vinegar, mixed with the cooling sour cream, is the perfect combination for honestly anything. You'll have to check with your local Taco Bell, but from our research, a single serving of Taco Bell's ranch dip will run you 0.50 cents.