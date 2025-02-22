The Magic Ratio For Unforgettable Pico De Gallo

Why buy store-bought pico de gallo when you can easily make it yourself? It only takes a handful of ingredients like tomatoes and will taste far fresher compared to those containers sitting in your local grocery store. It's not just about finding the freshest ingredients like cilantro because balanced bites require the right ratio. So for your next Mexican-inspired dinner spread, we turn to Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

According to the chef, the best ratio for homemade pico de gallo is 50% tomatoes, 30% onion, 10% cilantro, and 10% lime juice. Other than those ingredients, the only other addition you need is salt to bring out all of the flavors. Because of the limited ingredients that make up pico de gallo, it's ideal to find the freshest ingredients like ripe tomatoes and onions for maximum flavor. While white or yellow onions are typically used, swap it for red onion for a milder flavor. And while not conventional, upgrade pico de gallo with diced avocado or with chilis like jalapeños for more flavor and texture. A dash of cumin or black pepper will add depth to the homemade salsa, too.