The Magic Ratio For Unforgettable Pico De Gallo
Why buy store-bought pico de gallo when you can easily make it yourself? It only takes a handful of ingredients like tomatoes and will taste far fresher compared to those containers sitting in your local grocery store. It's not just about finding the freshest ingredients like cilantro because balanced bites require the right ratio. So for your next Mexican-inspired dinner spread, we turn to Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
According to the chef, the best ratio for homemade pico de gallo is 50% tomatoes, 30% onion, 10% cilantro, and 10% lime juice. Other than those ingredients, the only other addition you need is salt to bring out all of the flavors. Because of the limited ingredients that make up pico de gallo, it's ideal to find the freshest ingredients like ripe tomatoes and onions for maximum flavor. While white or yellow onions are typically used, swap it for red onion for a milder flavor. And while not conventional, upgrade pico de gallo with diced avocado or with chilis like jalapeños for more flavor and texture. A dash of cumin or black pepper will add depth to the homemade salsa, too.
Cooking tips and serving suggestions for homemade pico de gallo
After you have the tomatoes and other ingredients according to chef Alexis Valera's ratios, you're not far from digging into the pico de gallo. Grab a sharp knife and dice the tomatoes into even pieces. For the other ingredients like onion and jalapeño, mince them smaller for balanced bites due to the stronger flavor profiles. The cilantro can be roughly chopped before you mix it all together. Another tip is to allow the pico de gallo to sit for a while so that all of the flavors meld before you dig in.
It's easy to dip tortilla chips into a bowl of pico de gallo — and chances are it won't last long. But, there are some dishes you can elevate with the salsa before it's gone. Spoon it on top of homemade chilaquiles rojos for fresh acidity in each bite. It can also take the place of other salsas with tacos like our tropical mahi mahi taco or easy ground beef street taco recipes. Have leftovers? Stir it into mashed avocado for an effortless bowl of guacamole, spoon it on top of tomorrow morning's eggs, or toss it into your next salad.