The Reason You Should Never Serve Homemade Pico De Gallo Right Away

To make pico de gallo, gather your ingredients and make sure they are at room temperature for the best flavor. Get the ripest tomatoes you can find; if you get a hold of heirloom tomatoes, your pico will be even better. In a pinch, cherry or grape tomatoes can work if larger tomatoes are not ripe enough. White onion is traditional, but if you prefer a milder flavor, yellow or purple onion is fine. Carefully dice your veggies, but not too small, so they retain their shape. Some people like to seed the tomatoes and chiles, but it's ok to leave them in if you don't mind the pulp, seeds, and heat.

Add salt and fresh lime juice and stir well. Add the chopped cilantro and stir once more to thoroughly combine the ingredients. Cover and let it sit in or out of the refrigerator until ready to serve. If you won't be serving for a few hours, definitely refrigerate, but be sure to stir just before serving.

Pico de gallo adds a bright, fresh, and spicy crunch to the obvious tacos, fajitas, and burritos, but think out of the box and add to rice bowls, grilled meats, or shrimp cocktails. You can add diced mango or pineapple for a fruity twist, especially on grilled fish, or throw in some chopped cucumber for an extra refreshing crunch. Either way, let your pico rest before serving, and you'll be amazed with the result.