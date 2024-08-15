The Reason You Should Never Serve Homemade Pico De Gallo Right Away
Perhaps the best-known of all Mexican condiments, pico de gallo is a must to accompany your south-of-the-border meals. Its name literally means "rooster's beak," but it is also known as salsa mexicana, salsa picada (chopped sauce), or salsa bandera (flag salsa) because its ingredients mirror the green, white, and red of the Mexican flag. To craft this crowd-pleaser, you only need to mix chopped tomato, white onion, cilantro, and green chiles — usually serranos or jalapeños — and season with fresh lime juice and salt. It doesn't get much easier than that.
While using the freshest ingredients is key, there's a secret that not everyone knows. To lift your pico to higher heights, you need to give it time. This salsa gets better after it sits for a while, which allows the flavors to marry as the acid and salt macerate the ingredients. The salt also pulls the juices from the vegetables, adding even more flavor. After about 20 minutes, your pico will be in perfect shape for serving. However, keep in mind that after a couple of days, the cilantro will wilt, and the tomato will lose its vibrant color and crunch.
Tips for making and using pico de gallo
To make pico de gallo, gather your ingredients and make sure they are at room temperature for the best flavor. Get the ripest tomatoes you can find; if you get a hold of heirloom tomatoes, your pico will be even better. In a pinch, cherry or grape tomatoes can work if larger tomatoes are not ripe enough. White onion is traditional, but if you prefer a milder flavor, yellow or purple onion is fine. Carefully dice your veggies, but not too small, so they retain their shape. Some people like to seed the tomatoes and chiles, but it's ok to leave them in if you don't mind the pulp, seeds, and heat.
Add salt and fresh lime juice and stir well. Add the chopped cilantro and stir once more to thoroughly combine the ingredients. Cover and let it sit in or out of the refrigerator until ready to serve. If you won't be serving for a few hours, definitely refrigerate, but be sure to stir just before serving.
Pico de gallo adds a bright, fresh, and spicy crunch to the obvious tacos, fajitas, and burritos, but think out of the box and add to rice bowls, grilled meats, or shrimp cocktails. You can add diced mango or pineapple for a fruity twist, especially on grilled fish, or throw in some chopped cucumber for an extra refreshing crunch. Either way, let your pico rest before serving, and you'll be amazed with the result.