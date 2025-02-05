Ranking Every Taco Bell Breakfast Menu Item From Worst To Best

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day (or so the saying goes), so it's only fitting that you'd want to get some fuel even on those mornings when you're running late. Perpetual alarm snoozers are probably all too familiar with the routine: wake up at the last possible second, wrestle clothes on, grab your keys, and head out the door, breakfast forgotten. Fortunately, when it's just one of those days, your local Taco Bell is ready with some quick-fix sustenance to get you through until lunchtime.

Sure, Taco Bell's breakfast menu isn't quite as extensive as its lunch menu, but it still offers plenty of options for those needing a quick and filling morning meal. Best of all is the variety — each of the chain's breakfast offerings can be ordered with different protein options depending on your preferences. But how good is Taco Bell's breakfast, really? I headed to my local store to try and rank all 14 of its offerings, and while I wasn't floored by any of them, some were definitely better than others. I tried each variety of its breakfast offerings (in most cases there were three different choices per item) and have grouped the items on this list accordingly — for example, all three of Taco Bell's Breakfast Quesadillas ranked at the bottom of my list. I ordered each based on how filling it was, how it tasted, and how balanced its ingredients were.

