Here's What You Need To Build A Perfect Breakfast Crunchwrap
The thought of a crunchwrap likely sends your appetite immediately to Taco Bell. The savory item made of ground beef, cheese, and lettuce comes quickly to mind. Then there's the breakfast version of the crunchwrap. While you could order this meal at Taco Bell, you could easily make it at home. Though Taco Bell is one of the best fast-food breakfasts there is, you don't have to venture out early in the morning to nab yourself a crunchwrap if you have the right ingredients in your kitchen.
To start, you'll need a large flour tortilla to wrap your breakfast fillings, just like the fast-food version. Eggs are also a main ingredient, perhaps made with this soft and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe. Unless you're a vegetarian, you'll also want to add some more protein, with crunchy bacon or crumbled breakfast sausage (or use chorizo if you want to lean into the spice). Cheese is a must for added flavor and that trademark pull, so use sliced or shredded depending on what's in the fridge. For the crunch factor, you don't necessarily need a hard corn tortilla because hash browns are a natural replacement. Just like Taco Bell, use a frozen hash brown patty to keep it easy, or shredded hash browns for more texture.
Assembly, elevated ingredients, and more tips to make breakfast crunchwraps at home
To make a breakfast crunchwrap, start with the flour tortilla. Spread the eggs in the middle to use as the base. Next, add the bacon or sausage so it can fall around the eggs and stay in place. While the ingredients are still hot, add the cheese so it melts, which will likewise help your protein keep still. You can also use the hash browns as a base, although it might be easier to add them as the final layer so that you can gently press the other ingredients down and fold the tortilla to create the wrap. Alternatively, you could use a waffle as that last layer instead. When you carefully fold the tortilla around your chosen final layer, place that side down in the pan so it remains closed.
Those are the main components of a breakfast crunchwrap, but there are always ways to switch it up. Avocado will add a creamy coating to balance the crunch, perhaps as a spread with our savory avocado mousse recipe. A little heat to start the day might be nice, so sprinkle in some fresh or pickled jalapeños or spread some delicious chipotle mayonnaise on the bottom. For vegans or vegetarians, the bacon or sausage can easily be replaced with black beans or refried beans instead. As a final way to amp it up, serve your crunchwrap with hot sauce or sour cream for dipping.