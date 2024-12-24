Here's What You Need To Build A Perfect Breakfast Crunchwrap

The thought of a crunchwrap likely sends your appetite immediately to Taco Bell. The savory item made of ground beef, cheese, and lettuce comes quickly to mind. Then there's the breakfast version of the crunchwrap. While you could order this meal at Taco Bell, you could easily make it at home. Though Taco Bell is one of the best fast-food breakfasts there is, you don't have to venture out early in the morning to nab yourself a crunchwrap if you have the right ingredients in your kitchen.

Advertisement

To start, you'll need a large flour tortilla to wrap your breakfast fillings, just like the fast-food version. Eggs are also a main ingredient, perhaps made with this soft and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe. Unless you're a vegetarian, you'll also want to add some more protein, with crunchy bacon or crumbled breakfast sausage (or use chorizo if you want to lean into the spice). Cheese is a must for added flavor and that trademark pull, so use sliced or shredded depending on what's in the fridge. For the crunch factor, you don't necessarily need a hard corn tortilla because hash browns are a natural replacement. Just like Taco Bell, use a frozen hash brown patty to keep it easy, or shredded hash browns for more texture.

Advertisement