The Seasoning Blend That Makes Taco Bell's Nacho Fries So Delicious

When you roll through the Taco Bell drive-thru, your craving might be for a hard-shell taco, nachos, or one of its upgraded Mexican pizzas. But out of the many options at the fast-food chain, one of the items to hit the menu is its nacho fries, which stray away from the Mexican-inspired fare it's known for. What gives Taco Bell's fries a flavor that sets it apart from the spuds served at McDonald's or Burger King is the accompanying cheese sauce — and the bold spice blend that gives it that crunch and flavor.

Advertisement

According to Taco Bell's menu, it takes a handful of spices to flavor the fries: Garlic, paprika, sugar, onion, paprika extract, aged cayenne pepper, and other spices. The combination offers a very mild heat with more of a kick in flavor that sets it apart from many other fast-food fries. Then there's the nacho dipping sauce, which is the same cheese that you might have had with its tortilla chips and many of its other items. If that seasoning blend doesn't satisfy your spice levels, squirt one of Taco Bell's hot sauce packets into the nacho cheese for more heat (It's exactly how I prefer to eat the fries).