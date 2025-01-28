The Seasoning Blend That Makes Taco Bell's Nacho Fries So Delicious
When you roll through the Taco Bell drive-thru, your craving might be for a hard-shell taco, nachos, or one of its upgraded Mexican pizzas. But out of the many options at the fast-food chain, one of the items to hit the menu is its nacho fries, which stray away from the Mexican-inspired fare it's known for. What gives Taco Bell's fries a flavor that sets it apart from the spuds served at McDonald's or Burger King is the accompanying cheese sauce — and the bold spice blend that gives it that crunch and flavor.
According to Taco Bell's menu, it takes a handful of spices to flavor the fries: Garlic, paprika, sugar, onion, paprika extract, aged cayenne pepper, and other spices. The combination offers a very mild heat with more of a kick in flavor that sets it apart from many other fast-food fries. Then there's the nacho dipping sauce, which is the same cheese that you might have had with its tortilla chips and many of its other items. If that seasoning blend doesn't satisfy your spice levels, squirt one of Taco Bell's hot sauce packets into the nacho cheese for more heat (It's exactly how I prefer to eat the fries).
Availability, nutrition, and more facts about Taco Bell's nacho fries
Since Taco Bell released its nacho fries in 2018, they've been on and off the menu. Last year, there were rumors that the fries would become a permanent menu item, but Taco Bell's menu still says the side dish is only available for a limited time. That means you might want to head to your local Taco Bell or open your go-to delivery app to try those bold spices and hot cheese dip — if you haven't already. Order the fries on their own, which are available in two sizes. The regular size comes in at 330 calories while the large contains 470 calories. Or, grab a full meal and order one of its combos that comes with a side of fries and cheese.
In addition to the seasoning blend and nacho dipping sauce (sorry, ketchup), the fries also stand out for their thickness compared to many other types of fries. The fries are deep fried just like you might expect, and the same oil used for meat dishes is used, so be warned if you are a vegan or vegetarian. Should you prefer fries to be your meal, instead of a snack or side, Taco Bell currently has Steak Garlic Nacho Fries on its menu that tops the fried spuds with steak, pico de gallo, cheese, nacho sauce, and a garlic ranch sauce.