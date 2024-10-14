The Dipping Sauce Upgrade Your Taco Bell Nacho Fries Need ASAP
Taco Bell is a staple of road trips, teenage diets, and "fourth meals," a very fast-food appropriate category the Mexican-themed food chain happened to also invent. But what we're quickly realizing is that Taco Bell is a sleeper hit in another often overlooked category: Fast food dipping sauces. In fact, Taco Bell's ranch sauce made it to the top of our fast-food ranch sauce ranking. But watch out, Taco Bell ranch — there's another dipping sauce quickly climbing our dippin' charts. To taste this one, though, you'll have to participate in a little fast food alchemy.
Next time you order Taco Bell nacho fries, or really, any Taco Bell menu item that can benefit from cheesy, spicy dip, we recommend mixing one of the chain's hot sauce packets with the Nacho-Cheese sauce. Note: If you order the Nacho Fries, a container of Nacho-Cheese sauce comes with the order. However, this is a limited-time deal, so if you missed out on the Nacho Fries, or simply want to give the sauce a try with your tacos, you'll have to shell out about $0.90.
Live más with Taco Bell hot sauces
The beautiful thing about this Nacho-Cheese-hot-sauce combo is that Taco Bell is flush with options for the latter, so you can make a flight of spicy cheese dipping sauces. The most recent addition to the Taco Bell hot sauce family is the Disha Hot Hot Sauce, which was launched in collaboration with Mexican American musician Omar Apollo last month. The smoky, acidic hot sauce offers rich, deep flavors inspired by a generations-old family recipe.
Taco Bell also launched a limited-time Disha Hot™ Discovery Box™, which comes with three different types of tacos, a medium fountain drink, three packets of Disha Hot Sauce — otherwise $0.20 — and a side of Nacho-Cheese dipping sauce with tortilla chips. It doesn't come with the crispy, golden Nacho Fries, which we highly recommend you try, but the combo is a good way to experiment with the new sauce invention. If you want your hit of spice to come from a standard classic, then add some free packets of Taco Bell's standard sauces to your order — you can never go wrong with a dab of Fire Sauce.