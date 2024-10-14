The Dipping Sauce Upgrade Your Taco Bell Nacho Fries Need ASAP

Taco Bell is a staple of road trips, teenage diets, and "fourth meals," a very fast-food appropriate category the Mexican-themed food chain happened to also invent. But what we're quickly realizing is that Taco Bell is a sleeper hit in another often overlooked category: Fast food dipping sauces. In fact, Taco Bell's ranch sauce made it to the top of our fast-food ranch sauce ranking. But watch out, Taco Bell ranch — there's another dipping sauce quickly climbing our dippin' charts. To taste this one, though, you'll have to participate in a little fast food alchemy.

Next time you order Taco Bell nacho fries, or really, any Taco Bell menu item that can benefit from cheesy, spicy dip, we recommend mixing one of the chain's hot sauce packets with the Nacho-Cheese sauce. Note: If you order the Nacho Fries, a container of Nacho-Cheese sauce comes with the order. However, this is a limited-time deal, so if you missed out on the Nacho Fries, or simply want to give the sauce a try with your tacos, you'll have to shell out about $0.90.