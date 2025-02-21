Review: Taco Bell's Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros Are A Gift For Fast Food Lovers

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros were presented to us in tall shot glasses, which, again, likely won't happen at your local Taco Bell. But the presentation highlighted the churro's size –- it's pretty hefty for a fast food dessert. The birthday sand quickly clings to your fingers and gets everywhere, which is expected, but the bright, pinkish hue it produces makes the mess worth it. The first bite was predictably sweet, but not cloying -– an enjoyable crunch from the churro's fried exterior followed by an ooze of frosting. Texturally, you can't do much better.

Perhaps most surprising was just how well the birthday cake frosting complemented the churro's flavor rather than clashing with or overpowering it. Churro dipping usually involves chocolate –- if you've ever eaten one in Spain, you know. Birthday cake flavor is much closer to vanilla and doesn't feel like it would be a natural pairing at first glance, but it's subtle here and plays well off the churro's brown (ahem, pink) sugar sweetness and lets it shine. If the frosting weren't present, this would still be a good churro, but it's boosted by the birthday cake. You definitely have to keep an eye out for frosting dripping out of the back end, and be careful if you decide to break it in half -– the icing in the middle is piping hot. But as long as you aren't keen on cross sections for a mini photo shoot, you should be fine.

