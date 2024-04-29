The Story Of Burger King's Ill-Fated McWhopper

With the abundance of fast food joints out there, businesses need to offer something special, and at the Golden Arches that has always been the legendary Big Mac. Burger King has its Whopper, but it's tough to compete with the hype of McDonald's double-decker cheeseburger. In 1977 they even went as far as poaching McDonald's senior vice president. The Big Mac seems destined to remain pop culture's favorite go-to burger, and Burger King has struggled to measure up. Back in August 2015, Burger King's marketing team went rogue and proposed the two rivals release the McWhopper on World Peace Day as a playful, backward way to make amends. The McWhopper was presented exactly as it sounds; half Big Mac, half Whopper. Sadly, the whopper never saw the light of day.

The slapstick campaign hardly lasted 24 hours before McDonald's rejected it, but it managed to create some serious buzz while it lasted. Burger King really committed to the concept, launching an entire website and printing full-page adverts in huge publications. The idea was to join forces for one exclusive pop-up showcasing the McWhopper, with all proceeds going to the non-profit organization Peace One Day. As Burger King declared in their open letter to McDonald's, "Let's end the beef, with beef."