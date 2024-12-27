10 Facts You Didn't Know About Burger King's Whopper

There are a slew of fast food restaurants serving up their own idea of the perfect burger. Maybe you're a Big Mac person, or perhaps you worship at the altar of the animal-style burger. But if you're a diehard Burger King fan, then there's a good chance that the Whopper is your fast food burger of choice. That's certainly easy to understand, considering the burger's staggering size — the beef itself weighs in at ¼ of a pound — and its relatively simple list of accouterments, including a fresh tomato slice, crunchy pickles, green lettuce, and snappy, sharp white onions. Ketchup and mayo play the starring sauce roles here, with no mustard to be found.

Advertisement

But there's a lot even the most devoted Whopper fan doesn't know about the sandwich. For some, enjoying the burger with a side of fries and an ice-cold, crispy Coke is enough. But if you're the kind of burger lover who's interested in a bit more background regarding that beloved burger's roots, we're here to deliver the 411 on this iconic sandwich. Once you have the scoop about the Whopper's origins and lore, you may just become an even bigger fan of Burger King's most iconic menu item.