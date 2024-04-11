20 Popular Burger Toppings, Ranked Worst To Best

The fantastic thing about burgers is that there is no wrong way, per se, to top it. For example, if you have 10 people at a barbecue, chances are you'll see 10 different ways to top a burger. But some qualities make certain toppings more well-deserving of inclusion with your favorite burger recipe than others.

As a burger enthusiast and someone who tops their burger with an amalgamation of condiments, veggies, and whatever is lodged in the back of the fridge, I've done a lot of thinking about what makes a burger topping truly good. I've compared the consistency of burger toppings, as well as how well they interact with one another, to determine which are the best toppings. Above all, I believe that the top performers on this list add some value to the burger without stealing the show, and work in harmony with other toppings to create a beautiful mosaic of a sandwich.