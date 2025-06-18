The Fast Food Giant Behind Burger King Also Owns 3 Other Iconic Chains

In the modern world of fast food, joints like Burger King aren't just national; they're mostly international — and almost all these chains are owned by a handful of companies. When you walk into Panera or Buffalo Wild Wings or dozens of other chains, you aren't just patronizing those businesses but large conglomerates with names like JAB Holding Company and Roark Capital, which own entire collections of restaurants. Sometimes, these brands even own the competition making the same products. As for Burger King, this burger chain is owned by a similar conglomerate with the vague name Restaurant Brands International. In addition to BK, RBI also owns the three popular chains Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

Restaurant Brands International came about from the unique merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons in 2014. The two companies were brought together by an outside owner named 3G Capital, based in Brazil, and the deal was partially funded by famous investor Warren Buffett. While it was technically Burger King and the Brazilian 3G that made the purchase, Restaurant Brands International is now located in Tim Hortons' home country of Canada. Tim Hortons is even more of a big deal in Canada than Burger King is in the U.S., being the country's largest chain restaurant and an iconic part of the culture. In fact, Canoo reports that 80% of Canadians visit the chain at least once a month, which is certainly a fact about Tim Hortons worth knowing.