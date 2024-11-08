12 Facts You Should Know About Tim Hortons

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in North America. In fact, a whopping 400 million cups are ingested daily in the U.S., per Balance Coffee. North of the border, it seems that 71% of Canadians drink coffee regularly, thus making the latter more popular than water, according to Made in CA. With these numbers in mind, it was only a matter of time before some people started blaming that habit on Tim Hortons specifically, accusing its coffee items of containing traces of nicotine, as well as MSG (though whether MSG is bad for you is debatable). However, the idea that "Tims" coffee contains nicotine is one of the many myths about fast food restaurants you can stop believing.

As it turns out, this bizarre conspiracy is completely unfounded, largely due to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's extremely strict rules as far as "food labeling," "preventable food safety hazards," "food fraud," and "food-related complaints" are concerned. Such an agency would never allow nicotine, even in negligible doses, to be ingested in that deceptive manner. That's because nicotine may have harmful effects on health, such as cancer, or respiratory, reproductive, and gastrointestinal problems.

In an effort to dispel that nasty rumor, Tim Hortons has dismissed the issue on its website with: "This urban myth is just that ... a myth! ... There is absolutely NO nicotine or MSG in our coffee." Perhaps all those repeat clients are simply "addicted" to the brand's own blend of premium-quality Arabica beans.

