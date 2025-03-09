These Major Restaurant Chains Are All Owned By The Same Company

It's not a secret that a lot of the brands in the grocery and restaurant world are owned by the same companies. Yet it can still be shocking to find out just how much the way we eat in the United States is controlled by so few organizations. There are examples that people know well, like Yum! Brands, which owns the Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut trifecta (as well as Habit Burger & Grill). The world of sit-down chain restaurants isn't immune either. Outback's Bloomin' Brands also owns Carrabba's and Bonefish Grill, but no company owns the restaurant chain space like Darden.

Darden's restaurant empire is huge enough that you might actually recognize the name, despite the fact none of its brands advertise the label. Darden's biggest chain is the ubiquitous Italian-American chain Olive Garden, but it actually owns 10 different chains that cut across many different cuisines. Two other big names on that list are on opposite ends of the steak restaurant price spectrum: the more budget-friendly LongHorn Steakhouse and the higher-end destination Ruth's Chris. Those three combined make up well more than half of the 2,100 restaurants Darden owns around the country, with Olive Garden alone having over 900 locations, while the rest of the Darden brands are a mix of newer brands and more niche or high-end restaurants.