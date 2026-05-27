The First Swanson TV Dinner Was A Classic Holiday Meal And Cost Around $1

Whether it's to do with food or anything else in life, one of the most common pieces of advice you'll encounter when attempting something new is "start simple." This is the opposite of what Swanson did when it launched its first TV dinner. As much due to circumstance as anything else, the first ever Swanson dinner was not something simple, but a classic holiday meal that included slices of turkey, cornbread stuffing, peas, and sweet potatoes. This was back in 1953, and the meal weighed 12 ounces and cost $1.09.

There's an interesting story behind what was included in Swanson's first TV dinner (this is the most widely accepted version, per the Smithsonian). Prior to 1953, Swanson was best known for its frozen pot pies. Having wildly overestimated the demand for turkey at Thanksgiving in 1953, the company was left with 260 tons of frozen birds that it didn't know what to do with. As executives panicked, one employee came up with the idea of adding classic sides to it and selling it as a packaged, frozen meal.

According to AdWeek, the idea came from a sales rep, Gerry Thomas, who was inspired by the aluminium trays American Airlines served its meals in. He even sent a sample tray to company execs in Omaha to convince them. It's a good thing that they were convinced, considering Swanson sold millions of TV dinners in 1954, the first full year of production.