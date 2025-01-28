20 Healthy Choice Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

A staple in the frozen entrees aisle, Healthy Choice frozen meals have been gracing grocery stores and microwaves since 1989. The meals have come a long way over the years, evolving from classic cafe steamers to a more diverse product line of power bowls, zero meals, plated meals, and simply steamers. There for you when cooking isn't an option but you want something that's still relatively balanced and perhaps even low-calorie, Healthy Choice meals are available in abundance at most grocery stores — but which ones actually taste good?

Since there are so many Healthy Choice frozen dinners available out there, I've put together a ranking of some popular options to help pinpoint which ones are worth a zap in your microwave and which ones are best left in the frozen aisle. I've enjoyed countless frozen meals over the years, so I know how to pinpoint those that actually taste good and heat up well versus those that are bland, lackluster, or turn to straight mush.

I'm basing my ranking mostly on how good the meal tastes and how well the elements of the meal heat from frozen as opposed to which ones are necessarily the healthiest choice, if you will. Though Healthy Choice meals are geared towards those who are likely looking for a "healthy" meal, what ultimately constitutes such a meal is subjective and personal to the one consuming it. So, for the sake of the ranking, we could argue that all of these Healthy Choice meals are healthy — but which ones taste the best? That's what this ranking will determine.

