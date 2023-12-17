For A Creamier Chicken Alfredo, Always Use European-Style Butter

Maybe you've heard of bakers opting for European-style butter for flakier pie crusts and pastries. But if you haven't been thinking "European-style butter" when you think of Alfredo sauce, it's time to start. Skip the roux. Say "bye-bye" to flour and cornstarch. We don't need any thickener safeguards where we're going. We say "European-style" here rather than "European" because this luxurious butter variety doesn't necessarily come from Europe. Sometimes it's produced in America or somewhere else (it'll say so on the packaging). The distinction is less about geographical birthplace than its crave-able idiosyncratic characteristics.

European-style butter totes a higher butterfat content, at least 82% butterfat compared to American-style butter's 80% butterfat. This seemingly small 2% is responsible for a significantly richer, more decadent texture and flavor, plus a pleasant bright yellow hue. When it comes to your Alfredo, the high-fat content of the butter makes the sauce creamier. Plus, European-style butter's softer texture means it melts faster and more evenly for a smooth Alfredo sauce that won't break. It makes for an especially rich swap when used in this chicken fettuccine Alfredo recipe, which is thickened with cream cheese instead of flour. Perhaps the best part of this tip is that it doesn't require any extra steps to incorporate. Simply swap your regular butter for European-style and follow your go-to Alfredo recipe as normal.