5 Beautiful Ways To Plate Spaghetti And Meatballs
Good old spaghetti and meatballs is a dish that Americans have enjoyed for as long as anyone can remember. Simple and filling, this delicious combo is a meal in a bowl with what feels to be a deeply Italian essence. But many schools of thought believe that the first version of meatballs likely originated in Persia — cigar-sized, cylindrical meatballs called kofta — that were passed to the Arabs, who took the recipe (and growing variations thereof) along their trade routes, meeting Greece, Spain, Italy, and eventually America between 1880 and 1920.
Meat was very affordable in America during that time, and with spaghetti and tomato-based sauce added to bulk up the meal, it became what we know today as spaghetti and meatballs. Whatever the origins, this hearty dish is loved across the world, and many chefs and passionate cooks have applied their creative prowess in plating it in different and intriguing ways. Here are five presentations of spaghetti and meatballs that we love to help you bring this dish to life on your dinner table.
Pasta surrounded by a circle of meatballs
This presentation, created by @soulfood_by_anita on Instagram, places a swirl of spaghetti at the center of the plate or serving dish, with the meatballs dotted around. This particular dish is representative of how spaghetti and meatballs evolved with every country and culture into which it was introduced, with each bringing its own indigenous spin to the basic recipe.
The meatballs here were made using Indian spices, with the dish being topped with fresh herbs and grated cheese. Meatballs have been made with all kinds of different types of meats, depending on what's available, from traditional beef to chicken, turkey, lamb, and even fish. We've made these really delicious ginger turkey meatballs in coconut curry broth if you'd like to bring an Indian-inspired twist to your meatballs.
a spaghetti cylinder dotted with meatballs
Travelling from India to Africa, @ chef__segra on Instagram shared this rather fancy way of plating your spaghetti and meatballs. A rolling cylinder of pasta forms the primary visual on your plate, with mini meatballs nestled into the folds. In this dish, a marinara tomato sauce was used, bringing a bit of a seafood vibe into the dish, along with swapping out standard spaghetti for a different type of long pasta.
Topped with herbs and pitted, sliced olives, you can also sprinkle some parmesan cheese over this dish for a final flavor-filled touch. Discover more about the different types of pasta sauce that you can experiment with for your spaghetti and meatball creations.
Nested spaghetti and meatballs
For those who aren't meat lovers but still want to enjoy a hearty plate of spaghetti and meatballs, there are loads of mouthwatering vegan recipes to explore. This recipe uses spinach spaghetti and carrot-based meatballs, and @snackpixel on Instagram has plated the dish in the most delightful way.
This presentation is composed of little pasta nests, each containing a vegan meatball and topped with fresh herbs and nutritional yeast (as the replacement for cheese). We adore this cashew and tempeh vegan meatballs recipe that you can try if you're keen to get this gorgeous plate of food on your table.
Perfect trifecta of twirled pasta
We adore this leaf-shaped plate that @almagalangco on TikTok used to plate their spaghetti and meatballs. Three twirls of pasta, with a saucy meatball balanced on top of each, make up the length of the plate. Top with herbs and grated cheese to wrap up this pretty dish. Herbs and spices are one way to add extra flavor and zing to your meatballs — here are 15 more ways to give those meatballs extra dimension.
A spaghetti and Italian meatball appetizer
Now here's a fun and different concept — changing your spaghetti and meatball dish into appetizers. On TikTok, @prettyprovidence created these cuties by mixing Alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, and lightly beaten egg into the pasta, then popping forkfuls into a cupcake pan (like this nonstick steel option on Amazon), making little nests, and baking.
Easy peasy meatballs are then cooked in a marinara sauce, then one meatball is popped into a pasta nest and connected with a toothpick. Decorate with parmesan cheese and torn fresh herbs, and arrange on a serving plate to delight your guests. If you're on your way to the kitchen right now to create those meatball appetizers, take this recipe with you for inspiration: bulgogi meatballs party appetizers.