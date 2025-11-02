A warm, flaky, and hearty pot pie is the epitome of comfort. Whether made with chicken, chickpeas, seafood, or beef, the pot pie makes a lovely and wholesome meal. It takes some work to prepare from scratch, but you can always help the process along with store-bought ingredients or even choose from a number of popular frozen chicken pot pie brands to heat and serve. If you were wondering which famed food brand to thank for the invention of frozen pot pies, look no further than your favorite purveyor of soups and stocks, Swanson.

Though the first documented instance of a pot pie recipe dates all the way back to the late 1700s, it wasn't until 1951 that the C.A. Swanson company, known best as the inventor of the "TV Dinner," came out with the first known frozen pot pie. While some conflicting accounts attribute the pot pie's invention to Virginia Watjen and the now defunct Morton company just a few years prior, the Swanson brand being more well-known and still around today may account for how and why it takes the primary credit.

It's interesting to note that Swanson's frozen products are synonymous with cheap and convenient foods as a reflection of their historical context. In the post-World War II era of the 1950s, frozen foods were more abundant, and new developments in food preservation technology were on the rise. Additionally, the home refrigerator was more widely accessible to American families.