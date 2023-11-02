How To Properly Freeze And Thaw Chicken Pot Pie

When the weather starts to turn colder, foodies start craving their favorite comfort foods, and there's a good chance chicken pot pie is on the menu. With its creamy filling and hearty chicken and vegetables, pot pie is a nourishing, protein-packed way to sneak some extra veggies into your diet (and past picky eaters) during the wintertime. But maybe you've made a huge batch all at once and your eyes were bigger than your stomach — or maybe you just prefer to stock up on some pre-made beauties for easy dinners in the future. Either way, your chicken pot pie filling is both substantial enough to stick to your ribs and keep you full, and sturdy enough to hold up for a tenure in the freezer.

The trick is to freeze the filling separately. Perhaps the crowning jewel of the humble pot pie is the flaky, buttery crust, and alas — there's really no good way to make that golden beauty hold up in the freezer. For make-ahead meals that'll satisfy, make a fresh crust every time. You can freeze raw homemade pie dough for future preparation, but once it's baked, it must be enjoyed or tossed.

To freeze your filling, make it as usual, then cool it in the fridge for 30 minutes or until chilled. Then, transfer the filling into a plastic freezer bag, leaving a few inches for expansion, and slam it in the freezer. It'll keep for up to a month before it starts to lose its quality.