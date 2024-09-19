15 Ways To Improve Frozen Dinners

Frozen meals are a convenient method to consume a meal. The reasons to have them stocked in the freezer may differ for each person, but overall, they're ideal for when you don't have time to cook a fresh meal from scratch, you're low on groceries, or you need to eat something within a few minutes. There are plenty of frozen dinner brands on the market with product options for a range of dietary needs like vegan, low sodium, gluten-free, and more. No matter what you have in the freezer, we'll share a few ways to improve frozen dinners to make the most of your next meal. We also sought the insights of some knowledgeable experts to ensure your frozen meal reaches its full potential.

Sunita Yousuf is the founder over at The Wannabe Cook, a website that posts recipes and cooking techniques for home cooks and foodies. Lisa Richards is a nutritionist, author, and creator of The Candida Diet. Eric Sornoso is the co-founder of Mealfan, which shares information on meal delivery services. "Improving frozen T.V. dinners can transform a quick meal into something more enjoyable," says Sornoso. Their valuable guidance can convert frozen foods into a more nutritious, filling, flavorful, or delectable option. Whether your particular dinner is bland, dry, not filling, lacks color, needs a nutritional boost, or you just want to give it pizzazz, you'll be able to find a recommendation or two to make it the best it can be.